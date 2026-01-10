2,882-YD College RB Draws Bijan Robinson Comparison After Being Tipped as Alvin Kamara Successor

NFL general managers have made their stance on running backs clear over the years. Why spend a first-round pick on an RB when you can find production later in the draft? Build a Nick Chubb from a second- or third-round pick? Think of value, instead of paying a premium, right? Yet, sometimes a prospect forces teams to rethink that logic. And right now, Jeremiyah Love looks like one of those rare exceptions. In a recent verdict, he was compared to an 8th overall pick RB in the NFL draft.

In the January 9 podcast episode of Todd McShay, the former ESPN analyst was asked to compare current players with players in the NFL. When Jeremiyah Love’s name came up in the list, without any hesitation, McShay compared the Irish RB to the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson. The analyst’s reason for comparison was also pretty clear.

“Because of the versatility, how smooth, and then there’s a rare instinct that those guys have as runners, and even kind of like the size and just the build,” McShay said. Honestly, it is not a lazy comparison if you see.

Robinson has become the modern prototype of premium running backs. In just three years, he has made the Pro Bowl twice and was selected in the 2023 PFWA rookie team and a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2025. So, getting compared with a prolific RB like Robinson is huge for Jeremiyah Love. However, that’s not even all, for some RB might surpass Robinson’s talents too! “Love is on par with recent prospects such as Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs in terms of talent and upside,” ESPN’s Matt Miller graded Love in his mock draft.

The similarities are uncanny for sure, starting with their size. Both Robinson (5-foot-11, 215) and Jeremiyah Love’s frame (6 feet and 214 lbs) seem almost identical. Despite the relatively slimmer frame, both RBs offer great power combined with agility.

In terms of speed and burst, Robinson clocked the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, and Jeremiyah Love has shown that top-end acceleration numerous times in games. Additionally, Love also boasts of clocking the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds, hence the comparison with Robinson. Apart from that, we have seen both RBs being used for power to push piles and gain yards after contact, exhibiting elite three-down potential.

At Notre Dame, Jeremiyah has rushed for 2,882 yards in three seasons, with his best year being 2025 (1,372 yards). But we have also seen Love being extremely effective in receiving situations and providing a dual threat in the offense. Owing to that quality, Love has notched 594 receiving yards with Notre Dame and boasts 6 touchdowns. A similar case was seen with Falcons’ RB Bijan Robinson.

Apart from producing 3,410 rushing yards in three seasons at Texas, we also saw the RB receiving for 805 yards. Now in the NFL, the Arizona native has notched 1,738 receiving yards already in just three seasons. In light of this comparison, where should Jeremiyah Love go when the 2026 NFL draft finally arrives?

Jeremiyah Love is expected to be taken by the New Orleans Saints

Starting from size, speed, burst, vision, elusiveness, versatility, and three-down potential, Love seems like the next Bijan Robinson. Yet, he may have to perfect some of his power between tackles, and his pass protection to round out his game needs minor refinement. When compared to Robinson, who entered as a more polished prospect, the issues may look concerning. But these are just minor issues, and a higher NFL draft pick is inevitable for Love.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid, in his latest mock draft, predicted Jeremiyah Love to be taken as the 8th overall pick by the New Orleans Saints, just like Robinson was taken by the Falcons. Reid praised the Irish running back as the “best offensive playmaker” in the draft and could help head coach Kellen Moore in the passing game, too.

Moreover, New Orleans’ veteran RB Alvin Kamara is currently in his last year of contract. Taking in Jeremiyah Love seems logical as the ultimate heir of Kamara in the RB room. Never mind that, the Irish’s #4 can help alleviate the Saints’ rushing woes. Notably, the team in 2025 had the lowest percentage of 10+ yard runs (7.8%), and Love could easily fix that. The St. Louis, Missouri native accumulated a whopping 39 rushes of 10+ yards in 2025, getting ranked 4th in the country.