Two Ex-College Football Athletes Reported Dead After Drowning Incident

What started as a day with friends near Lake Michigan ended in a devastating loss for the Wheaton College football community. Former teammates Jalen Shaffer and Philip LoChirco died on June 13 after a water emergency near the south pier of Lake Michigan in Port Sheldon Township, Michigan. They were 26 and 24 years old, respectively, and left an everlasting impact on the lives they touched.

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According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a group of friends was spending time near the pier when several people jumped into the lake around 1:15 p.m. LoChirco began struggling in the water after entering the lake. His friends quickly reacted and jumped in to help him. Among them was Shaffer, who entered the water in an attempt to save his longtime teammate and friend. During the rescue effort, even he drowned.

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Members of the group managed to pull one man back to shore while nearby witnesses threw flotation devices into the water and called 911 for emergency help. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Haven Township firefighters, and the Ottawa County Marine Patrol responded to the scene. However, both Shaffer and LoChirco were pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and coworkers are remembering Shaffer for his selfless act to save his friend, even if it meant risking his own life. Both Shaffer and LoChirco were longtime friends and played football together at Wheaton College, which is a private Christian College and NCAA D3 school in Illinois. Shaffer’s high school coach, Tim Swore, described him as a selfless person and called his act of trying to save his friend from drowning, not surprising.

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“He was one of the most talented players I’ve ever coached,” Swore said to KBTX.com. “You add in the factor of his unselfishness, his giving, his quiet leadership. He’s just so humble. It’s not surprising at all that Jalen Shaffer was somewhere where someone was in trouble. He was willing to jump in and try to save his friend and give up his own life.”

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Shaffer played for four seasons in five years as he graduated in 2022 from Wheaton College, while LoChirco featured in three seasons in four years and graduated in 2023. After ending their college football careers, LoChirco was most recently serving as an assistant football coach at Wheaton Academy, a private Christian High school in West Chicago.

“Coach LoChirco had a real impact on our students, not just as players, but as young men,” Wheaton Academy athletic director Brad Byrne said in a statement. Byrne said LoChirco loved the game because of the brotherhood and discipline it created. He also remembered the young coach’s energy and personality, saying his smile and laugh lifted everyone around him.

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As for Shaffer, he was working with Bridge Street Ministries, a faith-based youth organization based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after ending his football career. After his passing, colleagues are remembering Shaffer as a young man who was always confident in whatever he did and inspired others by staying true to his beliefs.

Friends and colleagues have started an incredible gesture to honor Jalen’s legacy

Jalen Shaffer’s dad, Joel, speaking to FOX 17, described his son as having a servant heart and that it was fitting that he had died trying to save a life. For Jalen’s brother-in-law, Kyler Dunn, the loss has taught him to live life like Jalen lived, loving everything with the passion Jalen had for things and people. Friends and colleagues have started a fundraiser for the Shaffer family and have shown incredible support in this tough time.

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“Our hearts are heavy as we share the tragic passing of Jalen and Phil,” Wheaton College head coach Jesse Scott said in a statement. “They were more than former players in our program — they were brothers, teammates, and friends whose lives left a lasting impact on Wheaton Football. Both Jalen and Phil were great examples of what it means to be Wheaton Football players: men who pursued excellence in what they did on and off the field…”

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In total, the fundraiser aimed for a $20,000 goal. But Jalen’s story and his incredible act have turned up those donations, and currently, $49,425 have already been raised for the family. The funds will reportedly go directly to Jalen’s parents, Joel and Sherilyn, to help cover the costs of the funeral and any other related expenses. In this tough time, we hope both Jalen and LoChirco’s families get the strength and patience to get through the unexpected tragedy.