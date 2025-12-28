$250M Michigan Booster Fed Up with OSU Fans’ ‘Obsessive’ Attacks Still Tied to Sherrone Moore

Even with a College Football Playoff game on the horizon, some Ohio State fans seem more focused on their victory over Michigan. And they’re making sure booster Dave Portnoy knows it. He must have thought that the November loss would be behind him, considering everything that’s happened since then, but the Buckeye faithful are not letting him forget it.

Dave Portnoy shared a post on X revealing the posters that OSU fans dropped on his lawn. One poster says, “Ryan Day has been my Papa, 28 Days,” with an edited image of Ryan Day holding Portnoy like a baby. Another poster had a photoshopped image of Portnoy consoling the former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore on the bed and written ‘Karma’ three times.

The Barstool founder wasn’t amused by the sign and responded to the act, wondering how obsessed Ohio State fans are with Michigan, despite having an important CFP game ahead.

“Ohio State is preparing to play Miami in the CFB playoffs, and Ohio fans are leaving this on my lawn,” Dave Portnoy wrote on X. “I’ve never seen a team and fanbase more obsessed with Michigan than this. As a sidenote, I’ve been thinking there probably should be an * next to Ryan Day’s 1-4 record vs. Michigan. * lone win vs. Michigan coming when Michigan’s head coach was clinically insane and should probably have been in a mental institution.”

In a way, you can’t have any sympathy with Portnoy here, given how he talks about Ohio State every chance he gets. Despite Ryan Day winning a national championship last season, Portnoy kept on calling him a coward for his record against the Wolverines. He carried on the same argument after joining the Big Noon Kickoff this season, often exchanging jibes with former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

Finally, Ryan Day got his win against Michigan. Unfortunately for Portnoy, the Buckeyes traveled to Ann Arbor and showed the Wolverines that they’re the real deal. Since then, though, a lot has happened with the program. Sherrone Moore got fired, and reports showed that the former head coach was allegedly texting women on Instagram moments before leading his team onto the field.

That doesn’t take anything away from Ohio State’s victory, though. In fact, it reflects even more poorly on Michigan as a program. How did they continue to have Moore as the head coach while knowing about his emotional outbursts and off-field stuff?

While Ohio State fans are still focused on the controversial exit of Moore, the program itself has already turned the page. Michigan has found its new coach.

The new head coach also has an Ohio State connection

Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham, who worked as an assistant under former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer at Utah. Whittingham spent two seasons as Meyer’s defensive coordinator from 2003 to 2004 and built the program’s best defensive units. That run resulted in an undefeated season and a Fiesta Bowl win during his final campaign.

Meyer recommended Whittingham as his successor at Utah before transferring to Florida for the 2004 season. He even praised Whittingham, claiming him to be the “best coach in college football” during the 2023 season, following Utah’s 34-32 victory over USC.

“I’ve said many times, Kyle Whittingham is one of the best coaches in college football. He’s the best. He’s the best coach in college football,” Meyer said.

While the new coach is closely tied to OSU’s legendary coach, Urban Meyer, the trolls are still surfacing more around the past coach than the new hire. It would be interesting to see how the future rivalry unfolds under the new Michigan HC.