$250M Michigan Booster Offers Ryan Day Unexpected Gig By Demeaning Him Publicly

Even when Ohio State is cruising through a strong season, it seems Michigan faithful always find a way to drag them into drama. Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff made its stop at Memorial Stadium (the Rock) in Bloomington for the Indiana vs. UCLA matchup, and Dave Portnoy was in attendance, donning an Indiana jacket and candy-striped pants backing the home team. Despite Ohio State having no connection to the game, Portnoy still managed to bring Ryan Day into the conversation. This time, by “offering” him a new job at Barstool.

This adds to their ongoing feud that began earlier in the season when Portnoy called Day “soft” after being reportedly banned from Ohio State’s opener against Texas. Now, with the Buckeyes riding a midseason winning streak, Portnoy has come up with a “new name” for the coach. Ever since Barstool and Fox Sports signed a deal, Dave Portnoy has been running a Q&A segment, #askdave, where he answers people’s questions live on the show. In the same way, Dave was asked, “If you had to pick a current Division 1 coach to join Barstool (assuming they couldn’t say no), who would it be?” To which Portnoy named Ryan Day, claiming him as a ‘crybaby’.

“Deion [Sanders] worked for us. I love him. I’d have him back.” Dave Portnoy answered, “But Barstool thrives on people being babies, crying, and getting emotional. Give me Ryan Day. One of the biggest crybabies ever. Why are you guys booing? I’d make him get my coffee, and he’d cry like a little girl. What? Give me Ryan Day.”

Mark Ingram suggested, “Y’all need a winner like the Cignetti. What do you think about that? Y’all need a winner.” To which Pornoy denied saying, “Cignetti doesn’t like us, so I can’t hire him. I don’t know if that’s true or not.” He then said, “I’m a very likable guy. And if you like me, I like you back twice as hard. You don’t like me. I hate you 10 times harder.”

Over the years, Portnoy has developed himself as one of the biggest haters of Ohio State and Ryan Day, being tied to the Michigan Wolverines. In the last four years, the $250M networth celebrity has never missed a chance to troll Ryan Day for not beating the Wolverines. The storied animosity continues even after joining the Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff crew. Weeks ago, he passed a similar comment on Ryan Day at the show, claiming himself as an “Ohio State expert,” and said, “You get them in deep water, nobody panics and pees down their leg faster than Ryan Day and Ohio State.”

As for the game, Portnoy’s presence seemed to work wonders. Indiana steamrolled UCLA in a lopsided 56–6 blowout, delivering one of its most dominant performances of the season.

Remember how things started between Portnoy and Day this season?

Days before Dave Portnoy was about to make his Fox Big Noon Kickoff debut, FOS (Front Office Sports) revealed that Ohio State had banned the long-time Michigan fan from OSU’s campus. “Ohio State is barring Barstool Sports from campus and its founder, Dave Portnoy, from entering Ohio Stadium for the school’s huge opening-week matchup against Texas on Saturday, sources told Front Office Sports,” Ryan Glasspiegel of FOS said in his X post.

Following that, Ohio State’s AD Ross Bjork disagreed with the report, claiming that the news was false, claiming that “the only talent who would be inside Ohio Stadium for the last hour of the show would be their main desk talent team,” and Fox informed them that Portnoy is not part of their ‘main desk crew.’ Portnoy discussed the issue on Twitter, bashing Ohio State and how he and Michigan live rent-free in their heads.

Portnoy also shared a video alongside his tweet, saying, “How could anybody see that Cryin’ Ryan Day and Ohio State would be this soft. I mean, they’ve got a big game versus Texas coming up, a game I’m rooting for them. I’m rooting for the Big Ten. But Michigan has just broken Ohio State. Ohio State has lost four straight times. They haven’t beaten Michigan in the decade.”

Amid all these back-and-forth banters, one thing is certain that Portnoy will be on the pre-show crew for the Ohio State vs Michigan Wolverines match-up on November 29th, at Michigan Stadium, unless and until there is any last-minute change. We need to wait and watch if Ryan Day’s Buckeyes will be able to shut Portnoy down this season, with a win over Michigan, after four long years.