114 Vacated Wins by NCAA Force $250M Michigan Donor to Break Silence on MSU’s Punishments

When it rains, it pours. Truer words than these have never been spoken. The NCAA dropped the hammer on Michigan State football on Tuesday. The Spartans agreed to three years of probation, vacating 14 wins from the past three seasons, and a financial penalty of $30,000 plus 1.5% of their football program’s budget.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The violations stemmed from Mel Tucker’s tenure as head coach, with the NCAA finding that Tucker and his staff failed to properly oversee the program, resulting in three ineligible players participating in games they were not eligible to play. But the punishment wasn’t the only thing making headlines. One of college football’s most polarizing voices took a strong stance on the issue.

Dave Portnoy, the Barstool Sports founder and Michigan booster, couldn’t resist taking a victory lap at his rival’s expense. “I’m disgusted but I can’t say I’m surprised at the rampant cheating at @MSU_Football,” Portnoy tweeted with his trademark sarcasm dripping from every word. “You don’t just win 4 games a year at a place like MSU unless you’re cheating. Shame Little Brother has to now vacate all these 4-win seasons (aka the glory years).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Portnoy’s tweet was specifically designed to get under the skin of Michigan State fans. And it did offend a lot of them. But Portnoy’s moral grandstanding about cheating raises some interesting questions about the pot calling the kettle black. Knowing his personality, he definitely intended to evoke those emotions.

The irony of a Michigan booster condemning another program for recruiting violations is almost too rich to ignore. Michigan’s own sign-stealing scandal involving Connor Stalions dominated headlines throughout the 2023 season. The allegations also included that the program engaged in illegal in-person scouting and electronic surveillance of opponents’ signals. Jim Harbaugh served suspensions, but the Wolverines marched through the season relatively unscathed and ultimately won the national championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan State’s violations pale in comparison to the scale and sophistication of what Michigan was accused of; yet, the Spartans are vacating 14 wins, while Michigan retains its national title.

The disparity in punishment is jarring. Moreover, it’s worth noting that several players from that championship Michigan team who entered the NFL have struggled to make an impact at the professional level, though a couple have found success. For Dave Portnoy to act shocked and disgusted by Michigan State’s recruiting violations while his own team captured college football’s ultimate prize amid a scandal feels blatantly hypocritical.​

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At the end of the day, Michigan State accepted its punishment and is trying to move forward under Jonathan Smith, who inherited a program in shambles and is now paying the price for someone else’s mistakes. The Spartans released a statement saying they pursued a negotiated resolution to minimize penalties on current athletes and staff who had nothing to do with the violations, and they’re hoping to turn the page on this ugly chapter. Meanwhile, Dave Portnoy gets to celebrate his rival’s misfortune from the comfort of knowing his Wolverines are national champions, regardless of how they got there.

The difference is that Michigan State is paying for it, whereas Michigan got a parade.​

ADVERTISEMENT

When social media vitriol turns into real-world hate

Say what you will about Portnoy’s tendency to fire off controversial takes on social media, but nobody deserves what happened to him outside a Mississippi pizza shop last week. Portnoy was filming one of his famous “One Bite” pizza reviews in Starkville. During that filming, a 20-year-old man named Patrick McClintock was caught on video shouting antisemitic slurs and throwing coins at Portnoy.

“Imagine hating somebody just because of their religion in this f—ing country,” Portnoy said in a social media post after the incident. Starkville Police arrested McClintock on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace. The Barstool founder told CBS Mornings’ Tony Dokoupil that he’s become “far more aware” of how online vitriol can spill into real-world violence. He explained that conversations about him online can “open the floodgates on just lunatics.”

The incident has prompted Portnoy to take serious precautions. He has installed round-the-clock security at his house for the first time in his life. “You know, you start getting into these yahoos on social media, and there’s, like, yahoos. I don’t even know what they’re saying. But they start talking about me, trying to get my name probably used because they’re just in this endless cycle of needing to stay in the news,” Portnoy explained. His reasoning for the security upgrade was chilling: “It only takes one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The entrepreneur may court controversy with his takes. But that doesn’t make him fair game for religious discrimination or harassment.