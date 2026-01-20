$2.5B NFL Team Owner Scouts Fernando Mendoza at Indiana vs Miami Title Game

The Las Vegas Raiders hit rock bottom in 2025, finishing as the NFL’s worst team and locking up the No. 1 overall pick. While that spot comes with power, Fernando Mendoza is very much in that conversation. Now, if there’s a stage built for evaluations for the Heisman-winning IU QB with NFL buzz, it’s the National Championship game.

With the timing, it couldn’t be better. Mendoza’s stunning performance in the title game against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens could strengthen his case for the No. 1 overall pick.

“Raiders owner Mark Davis here in person with team brass to watch Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza,” reported ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

But it isn’t just Davis. Minority owner Tom Brady has also joined the Raiders’ brass on the field. As a Cal transfer, Mendoza has rewritten history for the Hoosiers in his first season. Now, the presence of Raiders ownership made it clear they were taking notice. Because it could offer a clear glimpse of how perfectly he might fit in Las Vegas.

With Mendoza running the show, IU owns its first-ever Heisman Trophy and its first Big Ten title since 1945. To cap it off, the QB was one of the main reasons behind the Hoosiers’ unbeaten 2025 season, and the numbers backed it up.

So far this season, Mendoza has recorded 3,349 passing yards and 41 TDs. What he did was turn belief into fact. In the CFP semifinal against Alabama, he threw for 369 yards without an interception, showcasing his big-game mentality. His talent was never in question. Despite that, NFL scouts have started to nitpick.

The arm talent has come under scrutiny, and the deep ball remains inconsistent. Here, the numbers didn’t lie: Mendoza ranked 67th among FBS QBs in 20-plus-yard attempts for much of the year. For a potential top pick, that raised eyebrows.

Some critics went even further. Analyst Jason Brown called him a “fifth-round guy” and said he’s “not special.”

But Mendoza has already silenced the noise. In a gritty 13–10 fight against OSU, he delivered 222 yards and a TD in a game dominated by defense and nerves. When it mattered most, he took over, and one final drive sealed Indiana’s first-ever B1G title.

With Mendoza at the helm, IU’s offense doesn’t just survive big moments. It lives on the ground. The Hoosiers boast one of CFB’s nastiest rushing attacks, ranking 11th nationally at 212.7 YPG. While that offense doesn’t ask Mendoza to play hero ball, the Raiders’ need for a steady hand is real.

No doubt, the 2025 NFL season was a nightmare for the Raiders. The division is brutal with Justin Herbert in L.A., Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, and Bo Nix in Denver, and the matchups keep getting tougher every week. Nonetheless, the team under Geno Smith’s leadership was expected to perform better; his time in Vegas seems limited.

Now, finishing last in the AFC West, they need a game-changer, and Mendoza fits that bill. But if Mendoza doesn’t declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, with one year of eligibility left after the National Championship game, the Raiders won’t be short of options.

If not Fernando Mendoza, there’s an NFL MVP

With Mendoza, Vegas could instantly address its QB void and build around a rising star. But the NFL never plays by the obvious script. Reports suggest the Raiders may be eyeing a bigger splash: two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens are talented, but uncertainty looms. Questions about Jackson’s happiness, professionalism, and the sudden absence of a head coach after John Harbaugh’s departure have created cracks.

Here, ProFootballTalk even hinted at a potential Raiders pursuit, writing, “There’s a feeling out there that the Raiders are going to make a play for Lamar. That’s the big splash.”

If Fernando Mendoza declares, he’s the safe, smart pick. But if he waits another year, the Raiders aren’t left empty-handed. An NFL MVP could be on the table, and Vegas could land a game-changing QB in Jackson, a 29-year-old star with elite talent and the respect of co-owner Tom Brady.

While shocking moves happen in the NFL, this could be the Raiders’ next headline-making gamble.