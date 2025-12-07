$250M Michigan Supporter Rubs Salt in Ryan Day’s Wounds in Harsh B1G Reality Check

When the Ohio State Buckeyes entered the Lucas Oil Stadium yesterday against an unbeaten Indiana, everyone had chalked the Buckeyes up to a routine win. Except the atmosphere that evening wanted to write a Cinderella story. Indiana’s defense showed up and held the No. 1 team to just 10 points. Everyone in Bloomington, Indiana, is elated with the historic feat. But one voice from Ann Arbor, from the team up north, is having its last laugh.

“Here’s the thing about the block M, all right. And I think it’s the same thing for Ohio State. We don’t play for second place in the conference, third place in the conference. When Michigan wins a national championship, we do it the real way: we go undefeated. We win the Big Ten championship. And we win the Rose Bowl. We have a perfect season,” said Dave Portnoy with a diabolical laugh in his December 7 video.

Despite the defeat, Ohio State is still going to earn a bye. While that dynamic won’t upset OSU fans, the fact that Ryan Day won his last Big 10 title in 2020 most definitely stings. More so, because when Michigan played the Big 10 title game last time in 2023, they went on to win it and become national champions. The same can’t be said about Ryan Day when he won the Natty last year.

“So, Ohio State, when is the last time these guys actually won the Big Ten? I can’t f—–g remember, it’s the same old team. We weren’t good this year, but if anybody could put just an ounce of game pressure on them, what did I say they would do? They’d fold like a tent. Ryan Day’s true colors would come out, and 4th and one at the ten-yard line. And this guy is going for the field goal? What a p—y,” said $250 million valued Barstool Sports’ founder and Michigan alum Dave Portnoy.

Indiana undoubtedly was utterly dominant throughout the game. They made life hard for Julian Sayin, putting on five sacks. Just like Michigan, Sayin started the game with an interception on his third pass attempt. Things looked better when he connected with Jeremiah Smith for a long gain, but Indiana figured things out in the second half.

The Hoosiers restricted Ryan Day’s team to 4/12 in third- down efficiency and just 58 rushing yards. Mind you, this was a team that didn’t have a single glaring moment throughout the season, even against Michigan. Moreover, when the title was on the line, Ryan Day chose the safety of a field goal in a bid to tie the game.

Was Ryan Day’s decision of a field goal at 4th-and-1 correct?

Ohio State was 10-13 when it started its 81-yard drive after forcing Indiana to punt initially in the fourth quarter. Ohio State, after capping off the drive, stood at 4th and 1 after Julian Sayin’s incomplete pass on third down. 2.48 minutes were left on the clock, and Ryan Day was at Indiana’s 9-yard line.

A perfect pass from Julian Sayin, and Ryan Day would have his 3rd Big Ten title. Instead, the OSU head coach decided on a field goal, and J. Fielding missed it. Indiana then drained the clock and gave the ball back with just 20 seconds left in the game.

“This is not going to sit well with anybody. But we can use it as an opportunity to get better and grow. To walk off that field without a championship is going to hurt. There are a lot of guys in our locker room that are p—d off right now,” said head coach Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes have a legit chance to win the national title. However, the cracks got exposed in the Big Ten championship game.