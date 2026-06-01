Two Former Ohio State Footballers Nominated For Hall of Fame Ballot

Ohio State has produced the National Football Foundation (NFF) College Football Hall of Fame inductees since the latter’s inception in 1951. The list includes successful head coaches such as Urban Meyer and Woody Hayes, as well as players such as Tom Cousineau and Keith Byars. Two more Buckeyes are set to receive the honor.

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According to Monday’s announcement of the NFF’s 2027 ballot under consideration for induction, former Ohio State WR Cris Carter and LB A. J. Hawk will get the recognition they deserve for their outstanding OSU days.

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“Being named to this ballot places these remarkable individuals among an exceptionally elite group whose achievements helped shape college football history. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to the selection of the next Hall of Fame class,” said NFF President Steve Hatchell.

From 1984 to 1986, Carter made history at Columbus. Over his three-year college career, Carter accumulated 2,275 receiving yards on 164 receptions, including 27 touchdowns. The signs of his greatness were evident in his freshman season when Carter shocked the national audience in the Rose Bowl against USC. He registered nine receptions for 172 yards.

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Following that season, he racked up 47 receptions for 668 yards and earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors. As a junior in 1986, recording 69 receptions for 1,127 yards, he again received that honor. The two-time First Team All-Big Ten WR helped Ohio State win two conference titles. Though his legendary on-field journey ended in a controversial scandal, he set nine program records during his OSU career. In 2003, the program inducted him into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, LB Hawk from 2002 to 2005 was the anchor of OSU’s legendary “Silver Bullets” defense. During his freshman season, he appeared in 14 games and recorded 26 tackles. That season, he helped OSU win the 2002 BCS National Championship against Miami. In 2003, as a starter, the sophomore LB led the Buckeyes with 106 tackles and 13 TFLs, earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors.

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In 2004, he earned his First-Team All-American honor. Then, in his final season with the Buckeyes, he won the Lombardi Award and the Jack Lambert Trophy, compiling 121 tackles. He led OSU in tackles for three seasons and finished his career with 394 tackles, which ranks fifth all-time in Ohio State history. In 2019, the program inducted Hawk into the OSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

“Each year, our members and Hall of Famers carefully evaluate an outstanding group of nominees whose accomplishments have stood the test of time,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman.

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A look at Ohio State’s great players

A major national selector recognized by the NCAA must have named a player a First-Team All-American for selection in this induction process. OSU’s first three-time All-American, Chic Harley, was cemented as a charter player in 1951. Then, OSU’s two-time Heisman Trophy winner, Archie Griffin, was inducted into the NFF College Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

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During his OSU journey, he set an all-time rushing record with 5,589 yards. He recorded consecutive 100-yard games in 31 games, and it remains unbroken. He is even the first player in CFB history to start in four Rose Bowls. Besides him, OSU has Heisman winners like Les Horvath, Vic Janowicz, Eddie George, and Hop Cassady, who received this prestigious Hall of Fame recognition.

However, Ohio State’s legacy didn’t stop there. Defensive line legends, including Chris Spielman, Randy Gradishar, and Tom Cousineau, are key honorees. Former Buckeye James Laurinaitis is a member of the 2026 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class.