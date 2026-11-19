Ohio State didn’t need to go hunting for another defensive end in its own backyard. One was already putting together a monster senior season in Columbus, waiting for the right opportunity. Damion King finally got it. And when the Buckeyes came calling, the Appalachian State commitment didn’t stand much chance.

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The 2027 recruiting class has another Ohio product heading to Columbus. Damion King, a three-star EDGE from Westerville North, has flipped his commitment from App State to Ohio State, recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett reported. The 6’4, 240-pound defender had been committed to the Mountaineers since June. Now he’s staying home.

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“Staying home! Go Bucks!” he posted.

For someone who grew up watching Ohio State, wearing scarlet and gray was the dream long before the recruiting offers started arriving. King made that clear in his own announcement.

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“Growing up in Columbus, I’ve always dreamed of wearing the scarlet and gray,” he wrote. “To have the opportunity to represent my hometown and the 614 means more than words can express.”

Damion King’s flip didn’t happen out of nowhere. Ohio State had been working its way into the picture, and two visits made the difference. He attended the Buckeyes’ games against Oregon and Northwestern on consecutive weekends. The Northwestern visit was an official visit, giving him a closer look at the program and what the coaching staff had planned for him.

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Ohio State had also become the first Power Four program to offer Damion King back in October. The opportunity to play for a powerhouse is too hard to pass for a player who had spent most of his recruitment committed to App State. He announced his decommitment from the Mountaineers roughly 30 minutes before confirming his final decision.

“This was not an easy decision, as Boone was truly a place I saw myself,” he wrote. “However, I believe this is what’s best for my future.”

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King had previously flipped to App State from James Madison in June. This time, though, the destination was much closer to home. He also credited Ryan Day and DL coach Larry Johnson for believing in him and offering an opportunity to develop at Ohio State.

“The work doesn’t stop here,” he wrote. “I’m ready to prove myself and embrace everything that comes with this next chapter.”

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Damion King isn’t arriving with the same recruiting profile as the five-star defensive linemen already committed to Ohio State. He knows he has work ahead. But his senior production gives the coaching staff something worth developing.

Damion King is a hometown defender with worthy production

Damion King closed out his high school career at Westerville North with a dominant senior campaign that earned him OCC Capital Division Defensive Player of the Year recognition.

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Over the course of the season, he racked up 78 total stops, 27.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, 13.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Beyond his defensive line disruption, King scored a defensive touchdown and made a major impact on special teams by blocking five extra points and two field goal attempts.

Those numbers are noteworthy, regardless of the recruiting rankings. Rivals Industry Rankings list Damion King as the No. 1,614 overall prospect in the 2027 class, the No. 137 EDGE and the No. 71 player in Ohio. He’s a consensus 3-star recruit, but the production suggests Ohio State sees something more.

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There’s another local connection, too. Westerville North is coached by former Ohio State QB Stanley Jackson. Damion King will become the third player from the school to join the Buckeyes in three years, following offensive lineman Jake Cook and Stanley Jackson Jr. He has bigger ambitions than just making the jump from high school to a major college program.

“This is the right choice for me because I like the vision they have for me,” he said. “And my goals don’t just stop in college; I want to make it to the NFL, and I think Ohio State and the staff gives me the best chance.”

That’s the bet he’s making. Damion King joins a stacked defensive line group alongside five-star defensive end David Jacobs, four-star edge rusher Wyatt Smith, who just landed a fifth star in Rivals’ latest update, and five-star defensive tackle Marcus Fakatou. Ohio State now has 23 commitments in the 2027 class, which ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 4 nationally in the Rivals rankings.