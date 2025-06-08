$2.4M OSU Player Urged to Walk Travis Hunter’s Footsteps After Clout Fails to Match Quality

Travis Hunter is among the most exclusive groups of greats in college football. Sure, there are heaps of legends that dot the history of the sport. But people like Travis Hunter, a phenom on both sides of the ball, don’t come every year. There are players with dual-play abilities. Most of them end up being restricted to their more dominant side during their college career. While Travis Hunter created history with his playing career in college football, it turns out that such a talent exists at Ohio State, too. The only problem is, he doesn’t get much recognition for it.

The player in question is OSU’s defensive star, Caleb Downs, who is worth $2.4 million. Easily one of the best DBs entering 2025, the star safety also has a few offensive tricks up his sleeve. If Jeremiah Smith rules the offense, Downs is his defensive counterpart—he’s that elite. However, he also has experience playing as a running back. But Ryan Day was adamant that he stick to the defense. He told at a presser last year, “I think right now we’re focused on Caleb being the best safety in America and doing his job there… I don’t think we’re quite there where we need to get involved with him in the run game just yet.”

In a June 8 video, On3’s J.D. PicKell says that now is the time the HC makes use of Caleb Downs as an offensive talent as well. “It’d be cool,” the analyst says as one reason why Downs should take the other side. “But the thing that I think is maybe most impactful, if you got him the football… he would then have the proper amount of attention as to what he does for you on Saturdays,” PicKell later added.

“If you have the ball in your hands, people are watching. You get attention,” he highlighted. Fans need no convincing after his last two seasons. With a brilliant start at Alabama and an equally impressive first year as a Buckeye, Downs will be among the top defensive players entering the draft.

So, now is the time for Day and Caleb Downs to also make the best of his offensive talents. He then likens Downs’ current state to that of Michigan‘s elite receiver, Charles Woodson. “At Michigan, he got more attention because he made a few plays, right? But it wasn’t like he had this Travis Hunter kind of season. He got attention because he made some plays on offense,” PicKell highlighted. Travis Hunter, with his dual-playing abilities, became the No. 2 pick of the draft. Also, he was honed by a coach who was the last big star as a dual-ability player: Deion Sanders.

In his prep career, Downs has 1,975 all-purpose yards and 34 total TDs. It’s a reserve that remains untapped by Ryan Day and Caleb Downs, who can reach newer heights if their true potential as a two-way player is explored. Given how the draft projections for the safety are turning out, these teams are in for a treat.

Caleb Downs predicted to go to the Raiders in the 2026 draft

“[Downs] could probably get away with putting in like 80% of what he does right now and still be a good college football player,” PicKell noted. In 2023, Caleb Downs was already an SEC leader with Alabama, having 77 tackles. In 2024, he topped that with 81 tackles and a National Championship win. He could very easily go big in the draft next year, with a total of three seasons in hand. And given his offensive reserves, he can be a great addition to teams in need. But his defensive heroics can see him going to the Raiders, as predicted by CBS Sports.

There, he would reunite with his National Championship-winning OC, Chip Kelly. “Downs has not been overhyped this summer — he’s just that good. I really liked Malaki Starks’s last draft cycle, and I have Downs graded higher. In terms of on-field athleticism, I think Downs is closer to Nick Emmanwori than Starks,” his entry read. Because of his phenomenal talent in the backfield, he could be of use to someone like Darien Porter. The mock draft also has Downs going as the first DB off the board.

Caleb Downs is no Travis Hunter. But he sure is in the best position to make an even bigger name for himself as a two-way player for the Buckeyes. He has the skills but has yet to be taken note of by Day and the offense. If he does get to shine on that side of the ball as well, he could go as one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 draft.