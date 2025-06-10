290-LB Oklahoma Commit Makes Feelings Clear on Brent Venables’ $2.55M Move Amid Major 5-Star Update

With the college football world always on the lookout for the next big thing, Brent Venables and his staff have been making waves, steadily building a class that’s already turning heads. The Sooners have already secured commitments from a handful of players who bring a blend of athleticism, potential, and versatility. Jaden O’Neal, a four-star quarterback impressing scouts with his arm talent and leadership, and Jakore Smith, a dynamic four-star linebacker drawing comparisons to past standouts, are among the Sooners’ recruits. Add in a pair of four-star skill players—wide receiver Daniel Odom and tight end Ryder Mix—and you’ve got the makings of a class that could help Oklahoma compete at the highest level for years to come.

And that brings us to the latest headline—Brian Harris, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman from Mandarin High School, has officially pledged to join the Sooners’ 2026 class. Harris’ commitment is a big win for Oklahoma, especially considering he chose the Sooners over powerhouse programs like Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, and South Carolina. And if you want to know what sealed the deal for Brian Harris and the Sooners, look no further than the recruiting efforts of Oklahoma General Manager Jim Nagy.

In Harris’ recent interview with Jay Smith of UNFAIR SPORTS, he highlights the crucial role played by Oklahoma’s $2.55M hire, General Manager Jim Nagy. “I really do have a really strong connection with the staff, especially Jim Nagy,” says Brian to Jay Smith. “Especially uh these last couple of months leading into my commitment, I’ve gotten a stronger connection with Jim Nagy. He’s a dawg man, and I really do think that he knows what he’s doing.” Jim Nagy is a recruiting coordinator with serious NFL credibility, having spent years scouting and evaluating talent at the highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian goes on to say, “I mean he really understands how to analyze guys regardless of the stars and recruit those guys and be like ‘Okay that’s the guy I want.’ like he’s handpicking these guys and he’s not just going off of how many stars they got.” The Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Commanders employed Nagy for nearly two decades. In those rooms, stars next to a kid’s name don’t mean much if he can’t play. Nagy made his bones by digging deep into film, looking for traits that translate—guys who play hard, have instincts, and fit the system. That’s what he got for the Sooners.

AD

At the Senior Bowl, Nagy was the one making the calls on whom to invite. He looked for players from everywhere across the FBS and FCS who proved themselves on film, and it worked out: over 40% of last year’s NFL Draft choices came by way of his event, a record 110 picks. According to reports, Oklahoma didn’t just call and text Harris; they created a group chat with his family and the defensive line coaches, making sure everyone felt involved in the process. That kind of personal touch can make all the difference when a recruit is weighing offers from Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, and South Carolina. Nagy told him that Harris was a priority, telling him he was ‘No. 1 in their board room right from the beginning.’

Just as Sooners fans were settling in with Nagy’s recruiting charm, the next turn in the Felix Ojo drama came crashing down like thunder.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Felix Ojo cancels Sooners visit

Felix Ojo is from Lake Ridge High and has been among the most highly sought-after prospects in the nation. He’s currently the No. 1 recruit in Texas and No. 3 offensive lineman in the country. According to reports, he’s also got an NIL value of $758,000. OSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Michigan, and Notre Dame, Ojo’s recruitment has been a dizzying tour of blueblood programs for months, with Oklahoma never far from the mix.

The Sooners were set to host Ojo for a crucial official visit on June 20, but Ojo canceled his trip to Norman. He revealed to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, “Not needed. Nearing my decision a lot sooner than later.” Hours later, he doubled down on social media, posting “God’s plan”—a signal that his mind might already be made up. For Brent Venables and the Oklahoma staff, this was a gut punch. The Sooners have been building a strong offensive line class, already locking in Will Conroy and Noah Best for 2026 and trending for four-star Deacon Schmitt. Under Bill Bedenbaugh, OU’s O-line recruiting has been elite, with 2025 stars like Ryan Fodje and Michael Fasusi on board.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All the arrows are now on Texas’s side. The Longhorns have all the momentum, home-state edge, and the personal connection–Ojo’s former middle school teammate Kohen Brown just committed to Texas, and Texas five-star commit at QB Dia Bell has been talking to Ojo nonstop and recruiting him hard, calling Ojo a “future Longhorn.” Michigan is still lurking about, but with Ojo’s final official visit to Austin, Texas, it seems poised to land the five-star tackle. If Ojo ends up picking Texas, it won’t just be a recruiting win—it’ll be a shot across the bow in the Red River Rivalry, especially after Texas’ dominant win over Oklahoma last season.