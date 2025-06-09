210lb Georgia Target Sends Huge Michigan Message After Kirby Smart Set the Tone For No. 1 JUCO Prospect

“I think the biggest question that was answered was, ‘Can I thrive here?’” That’s what the 6’2, 210-pound Georgia target said after his visit to Athens. If there’s one thing Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs don’t mess with, it’s linebackers. And right now, they’re knee-deep in a race for one of the most coveted names in the 2026 class.

Nick Abrams II checked every box in Kirby Smart’s handbook. Elite work ethic, mindset, 4.57 speed, and 83-inch wingspan. That was why the May 16 OV was big for Georgia, and they made a major impression. Because coming back to his question, he confidently said, “100 percent I can.” But wait, Michigan’s butting in headstrong.

While Georgia thought it had just nudged ahead, Sherrone Moore and Michigan made a fairly mind-blowing impression on Nick Abrams. On June 8, Michigan insider EJ Holland took to X to report on On300 LB’s June 6 official visit to Ann Arbor—“‘It reassured everything I was feeling. Georgia set the bar really high. I think Michigan matched it.’” If you’re Kirby Smart, that’s something to lose sleep over.

Nick Abrams didn’t stop there. “I could call this place home,” he told insiders about Michigan. The Wolverines have built a scary LB room, starting with coaches George Helow and Brian Jean-Mary. This cycle, they’ve added Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor while also bringing in Georgia transfer Troy Bowles. If they can steal Nick Abrams from Kirby Smart’s clutches, it’s going to be a huge plus for the LB room.

Nick Abrams is a standout 4-star player out of Owings Mills, MD. He’s the No. 202 player, the No. 14 LB, and the No. 6 player from the state of Maryland, per On3. And he’s already turning heads with his two varsity seasons at McDonogh School across 22 games with 113 total tackles (39 solo), 11 TFLs, four sacks, one pick, and a blocked extra point. And this cycle, he’s got four powerhouses fighting for him, namely Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Oregon.

“There is an equal 25% chance that each of these schools has,” he said. “All four bring a lot to the table, so all four are a good option for me.” Well, July 16, his birthday, will reveal all. But while he’s soaking in the recruiting love, Kirby Smart’s already setting the tone elsewhere.

Kirby Smart keeps his JUCO monster locked in

Kirby Smart isn’t letting up. Georgia hosted 18 elite prospects in May, bringing their two-week visitor total to 37. And one particular commitment stood out.

On June 8, Georgia insider Jeff Sentell dropped a key update. Seven Cloud, the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the 2026 class, is still 100% locked in with the Dawgs after his recent visit. He wrapped up his latest Athens visit with a loud message: “Thank you Georgia.”

Originally committed in 2021, Seven Cloud took the JUCO route through Butler CC and emerged as a 6’4, 300-pound force, tallying 48 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. And now he’s a top-three DL in the country that Kirby Smart is re-recruiting. With 37 visitors over just two weekends and 12 commits already in the 2026 class, Kirby’s strategy is to build it, then protect it.

The Dawgs may have a fight on their hands for Nick Abrams, but with guys like Seven Cloud staying true, it’s clear Kirby Smart knows how to recruit and re-recruit in today’s chaotic NIL landscape.