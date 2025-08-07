$2M Diego Pavia Sends Clear Message to Josh Heupel After Netflix Antics Triggers Tennessee Fans

Attention: spoilers ahead! Imagine you are a Tennessee fan: you go home, turn on the TV, and sit comfortably with a beer to watch the usual episodes of the new Netflix series, “SEC Football: Any Given Saturday.” It’s a ritual that many SEC and CFB fans might indulge in for a few days, ever since the series was released. But as a Tennessee fan? When you get to Episode 7, and there starts the pregame behind-the-scenes showing off the Vanderbilt v/s Tennessee game, you find Diego Pavia screaming in Vanderbilt’s locker room, hurling expletives at Tennessee. What would you do?

“We can beat Tennessee any given Saturday. They think they’re going to destroy us. Every (expletive) single one of them dudes, you know? We’re gonna win this game at all costs,” screamed Diego Pavia as the locker room thundered in unison. As a Tennessee fan, one might interpret Pavia’s statement in two ways. Either one would, in turn, go on X and hurl expletives back at Pavia, hoping he would notice. Or one might think of it as a leader trying to rally his troops and get by with business as usual. Paul Finebaum, in particular has explored the consequences of the former possibility with Diego Pavia.

Pavia sat with Finebaum on his 6th July ESPN podcast, and the veteran journalist couldn’t hold himself back on asking the looming ‘Tennessee’ question. “How many Tennessee fans have come after you on social media?” Asked Finebaum, as Pavia instead brushed off the question, saying that he didn’t even have a Netflix account. “Well, honestly, we’re in camp, so I’m not on social media too much. But yeah, I don’t know, I didn’t hear anything when we watched it as a team. So maybe I’ll have to go back and check it out when I do get a Netflix account or something,” said Diego Pavia.

Diego Pavia stood out as the most underrated QB in 2024 after leading Vanderbilt to a win against Alabama and later against Auburn. In doing that, the QB notched up 2,293 passing and 801 rushing yards, becoming Vandy’s hero and elevating the team to their first ever Bowl game since 2013. Besides, the QB has returned to Vanderbilt for one last season instead of transferring to a better program, and is carrying the hopes of the team with his leadership.

Pavia’s presence is now being felt in the locker room as he is pushing everyone to be better and leading by example. To do that, Pavia is watching the tapes of none other than Tom Brady and perfecting his craft. “I like that Tom Brady used to move over the pocket well. Used to stay in the pocket, just, you know, drive different lanes,” said Pavia recently. All in all, the Vanderbilt team looks to be coming back to haunt major teams like Alabama and Auburn again, as Pavia has already declared his aspirations to win a “national title.” And guess what? Even head coach Clark Lea is impressed.

Clark Lea echoes changes in the locker room courtesy of Diego Pavia.

It wasn’t easy for Diego Pavia to play for an SEC team. From coming after playing for a JUCO college to being denied eligibility to play by the NCAA, Pavia has seen it all. Despite that, the QB’s resilience is unmatched as he won a lawsuit against the NCAA and won the eligibility for himself, but for other athletes like him, too. Now, having seen all those challenges, Diego Pavia is coming back strong, reportedly will earn $2 million this season, and has much higher standards, as per Clark Lea.

“Leadership is about not modeling. It’s about pulling people with you. It’s about having a ripple effect. And with another year here, obviously, he’s a guy who quickly grows connections. But with another year here, he’s allowed his standards to become our standards. His influence now reaches from corner to corner in the locker room. I think he’s helped elevate other guys in ways that give them a leadership voice as well,” said Clark Lea.

With Diego Pavia behind the center, Vanderbilt can surely aspire even higher this year. But that Tennessee game in 2025 on 28th November will probably have more ugly flavors and dynamics attached to it after Pavia rattles the Vols’ cage. That said, Vandy’s schedule looks tough with games against LSU, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Texas, and Missouri stacked up. And Diego Pavia will have to be on his toes throughout the season to make his playoff aspirations come true.