$2M Ex-Ohio State QB Lands Six-Figure Adidas Deal After ACC Move

Former Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz moved to Louisville for more playing time after serving as a backup at Columbus. He is currently projected as the QB1 for Jeff Brohm’s team for the next season. But the change in fortune doesn’t stop there. The move is also proving financially beneficial for the OSU transfer.

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According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Kienholz has signed a six-figure NIL deal with Adidas. That has increased his NIL valuation to $2 million, according to On3.

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The QB moved to the Cardinals in the January portal window. The 2023 class QB saw limited game time at Ohio State. First, he served as a backup behind Will Howard. Last season, there was a QB battle for the starter role between Kinholz and Julian Sayin, but the latter won it. That meant another year as a backup for Kinholz.

For Adidas, securing him as a brand ambassador ensures that every billboard, local advertisement, and social media campaign features the quarterback wearing the same three-stripe brand in his casual life that he wears on the field on Saturdays. The sports agency, The Familie, which represents Kienholz, negotiated the deal.

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To announce this deal, Adidas went a bit overboard with the creativity. They released polished promotional photographs of Kienholz wearing the brand’s latest fashion gear and posing next to a luxury white sports car. The timing of the announcement was impeccable, as it matched Louisville Football’s official appearance at ACC Media Day on July 16.

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“Lincoln’s definitely in that position where he’s paid his dues, sat behind somebody, learned and absorbed information, and now he knows it’s time to go out and show what he’s all about. He’s got a good arm, he’s really athletic, and he can do a great job for us,” Jeff Brohm told On3, happy with his transfer recruit.

Louisville is one of Adidas’ premier flagship schools, and signing Kienholz was intended to eliminate competitors like Nike from poaching athletes. Unlike his time as a developmental backup at Ohio State, Kienholz enters the 2026 season with the expectations of a highly paid professional.

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Kienholz entered the transfer portal the day after Miami eliminated Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. In just 24 hours, he shut down his brief recruitment to commit to Louisville. Head coach Jeff Brohm was so heavily sold on Kienholz that the staff immediately canceled a scheduled visit from Florida transfer DJ Lagway the moment Kienholz gave them his verbal commitment.

“That was a big decision on even why I came here, was just the history, just how well that Coach Brohm does with quarterbacks. I think that’s something that is going to help me out for years to come,” Kienholz said

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Top ACC quarterbacks’ NIL evaluation

According to the On3 evaluations, Darian Mensah, who recently transferred from Duke to Miami, has reached the top of the podium. Mensah’s $6.5 million On3 NIL valuation officially ranks him as the highest-paid athlete in all of college sports.

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Pittsburgh Panthers sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel has a $3 million NIL valuation, placing him second in the ACC. His career story is a classic “diamond in the rough” success story. He is followed by SMU’s Kevin Jennings and Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolitele on the list, both with $3 million valuations.