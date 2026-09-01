$2M Miami Football Star Goes Viral for Handing Out Cash to Strangers in Florida

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney has spent the past year becoming one of the most talked-about players in college football for his precise route-running and blocking ability. Now, he is trending for a different reason, as he was caught on camera in his own backyard, reminding everyone why South Florida has adopted him as more than just a football player.

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With an On3 NIL valuation of $2 million, Toney is one of the highest-earning players in college football. However, the Miami wideout recently showed a different side of his success, as he was seen giving back to the community by handing out $20 bills.

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“Miami WR Malachi Toney giving back to the community,” an X post by Fabo read. The X post captured Toney casually chatting with strangers while handing out cash. For a young athlete living in the spotlight, it was a rare, unscripted moment of pure generosity.

This isn’t new territory for Toney, though. In May, he hosted his first youth football camp at Washington Park in Hollywood, Florida, drawing more than 300 kids for what WSVN described as “a sellout.”

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His mother, Shatravia Toney, founded The Toney Foundation in 2025 with a mission of investing in youth development, education, and community resources across South Florida. The wideout was also part of another community event at the same park, this time tied to his appearance on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27, giving fans a chance to meet him and play the game together on July 11.

Now, with his profile continuing to grow, the Miami wideout is finding more ways to give back to the South Florida community that helped shape him. Toney also reflected on his journey from being a young athlete who looked up to older players to becoming the player kids are now looking up to.

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“I just know what it feels like to be at the bottom, so that’s why I’m forever humble and grateful to be where I’m at and be in this position right now,” Toney said, according to Donovan Campbell and Sebastian Cuervo of WSVN. “I know what it feels like to come from nothing; I came from nothing.”

None of this takes away from what Toney has accomplished on the field. The sophomore enters the season as one of the nation’s most exciting receivers after setting Miami freshman records with 109 catches for 1,211 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, a rushing score, and two passing touchdowns.

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Now entering his 2026 sophomore season, Toney is stepping into a primary leadership role in the receiver room following C.J. Daniels’ departure to the NFL. At just 18, the sophomore is embracing the responsibility of becoming a more vocal leader and is helping guide the younger receivers, much like Daniels did for him a year ago.

“That’s a role I’ve gotta fill and be more of a vocal leader now,” Toney said, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “I’ve got to take more of the freshmen under my wing, what C.J. did taking me under his wing.”

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“I gotta get better at everything. I can’t get complacent. Just because I did good at things last year, that doesn’t mean that I can relax or become lackadaisical.”

As expectations rise for Miami’s 2026 campaign, Toney is showing that real stardom is measured by what you give back to the community around you.