290lb Alabama Target Sends Tempting Message for James Franklin’s Penn State as Kalen DeBoer Faces Growing Pressure from Paul Finebaum

James Franklin’s Penn State already has two defensive tackle commits, but Deion Barnes isn’t done chasing more, yet. Yes, alongside four-star Keshawn Stancil and Damari Simeon, the Nittany Lions are pursuing a massive 290-pound target from Alabama. Looks like Kalen DeBoer’s Briarwood Christian defensive line prospect might be leaning toward Penn State as well. So, the battle of trenches is heating up, and the Nittany Lions are making serious waves in the 2026 recruiting race.

Well, 3-star prospect Garrett Witherington caught Penn State’s attention early this year. However, Witherington’s name is one to watch in the 2026 class. Back in January, Kenny Sanders made a stop at his school during contact period, and the staff followed up with an offer in February. Witherington visited State College in April, getting a feel of the program firsthand. Since then, he’s climbed the ranks and firmly emerged as a top target for Deion Barnes. So, the Nittany Lions are keeping their eyes locked on this rising talent.

And now, the hard work is paying off. On June 9, Ryan Snyder, a Penn State insider, reported that Witherington returned to Happy Valley this weekend for his official visit. Following that, Kalen DeBoer’s DL target sent a tempting message to James Franklin’s PSU. “One thing in particular that impressed me was the stadium renovations,” said Witherington. Adding, “They showed us a video of what it’s going to look like. Just seeing how it’ll be completely enclosed like that and be the biggest stadium in college football was really impressive to me. To play in front of over 107,000 people would just be awesome.” So, the buzz is building, and Penn State is making a strong push for this top target.

“Another thing is their facilities. This was the second time I’ve seen them, but just going back and seeing everything was awesome. They’re still building a lot of it. Their weight room is already super. It’s great,” said Witherington. With Isaac Chukwurah and Alex Haskell already locked in, Penn State is hungry for at least one more defensive tackle — maybe even two, but 3 seems more likely. But that battle for spots is heating up with several top DTs still in play. However, “I felt really wanted while I was there,” said Witherington.

“From Coach Barnes to Coach [James] Franklin and also Coach [Greg] Gattuso, who’s kind of like the tackles coach for them. But the whole time I was there, it felt like I was really wanted. In all the meetings and talking to them, they were great to me and my family. I love all those guys.” So Penn State’s pull is strong, and Witherington feels it loud and clear.

Garrett Witherington is now tipping the scales at nearly 290 pounds and that’s music to Deion Barnes’ ears. “They’ve been telling me that they’re trying to get some bigger guys in the interior line and that’s one of the reasons they really like me,” stated Witherington. “I’m actually up to 290 now. So, just my combination of size and speed, that’s what they like. They like me as a three-technique or a two. There are a few ways they can use me.” Off the field, Witherington bonded well with current Nittany Lions and fellow recruits. “We were all hanging out,” he said. “The one night we went to the one apartment complex they have there with a basketball court. I liked it up there.”

But before checking out PSU, Garrett made OVs to Georgia Tech and Stanford. Next, he’s set to visit M-State from June 13–15, followed by Kentucky on June 17–19, and then Vanderbilt from June 20–22. After that final stop, his decision won’t be far off. “I’ve always loved Penn State, especially since I got the offer,” mentioned Witherington. “It’s always meant a lot to me. So, they’ll always be up there for me.” He’s aiming to commit by early July, possibly even late June. Ranked No. 64 nationally among DTs by On3, he also stands as Alabama’s No. 27 overall prospect for 2026. But Kalen DeBoer may fall behind in the recruiting race.

And why not? Tension’s rising in Tuscaloosa as Kalen DeBoer starts to feel the heat with Paul Finebaum turning up the pressure.

Kalen DeBoer’s newest headline grabber

The heat is turning up on college football sidelines, and Kalen DeBoer is feeling it in Tuscaloosa. After a rocky 9–4 debut, the Alabama HC finds himself under the microscope. It was the Crimson Tide’s worst showing since Saban’s first year in 2007 — a far cry from Bama’s usual dominance. For a fanbase used to winning big, patience is wearing thin. So, the pressure is real. The expectations? Even higher.

What’s raising eyebrows in Tuscaloosa isn’t just the 9–4 record — it’s who Alabama lost to. Three of those defeats came against teams with five or more losses. That’s not Crimson Tide football. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back either. On a recent episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, he flagged Kalen DeBoer as a coach already on the hot seat. “The pressure is always at Alabama,” said Finebaum. “I don’t think that’s saying a great deal.” So, for DeBoer, anything short of a Playoff run could spell failure.

Paul Finebaum isn’t sounding alarms just to stir the pot — he’s reminding folks of the gold standard Nick Saban built in Tuscaloosa. At Alabama, expectations aren’t high — they’re sky-high. Anything less than dominance feels like a crisis. And if DeBoer doesn’t deliver in Year 2, things could get messy. His buyout? A staggering $70 M in 2025 — the third biggest in CFB, behind only Lincoln Riley and Kirby Smart. Now, Bama’s bar is set, and it’s not budging. Let’s see if DeBoer can make a playoff run or not.