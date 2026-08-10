Two SEC Coaches Entering Year 6 Find Themselves on the Hot Seat as Their Fates Reach a Breaking Point

College football moves fast, but six years at an SEC powerhouse feels like an eternity. By Year 6, a head coach is no longer living off his predecessor’s mistakes or riding the high of an early honeymoon period. Every recruit on the field is his, every weakness falls on his shoulders, and patience among donors dries up fast. Entering the 2026 season, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer hit that exact milestone. Both men sit at a crucial crossroads where momentum has stalled, and the margin for error has completely vanished.

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On a recent episode of The Audible podcast, college football insiders Ralph Russo, Stewart Mandel, and Bruce Feldman locked in on Knoxville. While Heupel is far from a bad coach, the modern SEC leaves zero room for comfort. As Russo noted during the show, the situation in Knoxville could get difficult to manage if the Volunteers drop a couple of tight games, drift toward a middle-of-the-pack finish, and leave an impatient fan base demanding answers.

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“Tennessee, interesting coaching situation there,” Russo said. “Again, now that might get a little toasty.”

Heupel certainly built up goodwill early on. Through his first five seasons, he put together a 45-20 overall record and brought Tennessee back into the national conversation with an 11-2 campaign in 2022 and a Playoff appearance in 2024. But college football fans have short memories. Heading into 2026, standard bowl eligibility is no longer enough for Tennessee faithful. The breaking point here is not an immediate pink slip, but the sudden threat of losing the narrative if the program takes a step backward.

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The biggest point of friction sits right at quarterback. Tennessee enters camp without veteran QBs George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon in an intense position battle. Heupel’s fast-paced offense relies heavily on split-second RPO reads. If the guy under center hesitates for even half a second, the whole system stalls out, putting immense strain on the rest of the roster.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Tennessee at Georgia Nov 16, 2024 Athens, Georgia, USA Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel shown walking off the field after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20241116_dwz_sz2_00029

Stewart Mandel expressed similar caution, pointing specifically to Tennessee’s defense. While the Volunteers brought in respected defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to shore up that side of the ball, history suggests quick fixes rarely happen overnight. Knowles built top-tier units at Oklahoma State and Ohio State, but his schemes typically take at least two seasons for players to fully master. Expecting a massive defensive leap in Year 1 might be asking too much.

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“I’m selling,” he said. “Jim Knowles is an excellent defensive coordinator, but his track record is it takes more than one year for the players to pick it up.”

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Bruce Feldman projected Tennessee around 7-5, pointing to a grueling slate that features Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and LSU. While national outlets like CBS Sports still give Heupel a modest 2.3 hot-seat rating, a fall to 6-6 would shatter the calm in Knoxville. Heupel might not be on the verge of getting fired tomorrow, but another mid-tier finish would burn through his remaining credit with the fan base.

If Heupel’s seat is starting to warm up, Shane Beamer’s is already scorching hot.

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Shane Beamer has far less room to wobble

Beamer enters his sixth year in Columbia holding a 33-30 overall record and a troubling 16-24 mark in SEC play. A strong 9-4 run in 2024 offered a glimpse of progress, but 2025 wiped away that momentum with a disastrous 4-8 slump. A painful five-game losing streak, highlighted by a second-half meltdown against Texas A&M and a season-ending loss to Clemson, leaves Beamer heading into 2026 with almost zero margin for error.

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“I would say he absolutely is on the hot seat because I don’t think you get a seventh year,” Russo added. “He’s already gone five years. I don’t think you get a seventh year in the SEC off of an ‘Oh, we did okay,’ especially with an AD who didn’t hire you.”

Imago November 15, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: South Carolina Gamecocks Head Football Coach Shane Beamer walking and thinking before the game starts against the Texas A&M Aggies. College Station USA – ZUMAl187 20251115_zsp_l187_032 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

Ralph Russo did not mince words when evaluating Beamer’s future, noting that six years is more than enough time to establish a footprint in the SEC. Beyond the win-loss record, Beamer faces another classic coaching hazard: operating under an athletic administration that did not originally hire him. When a new leadership group takes over, tolerance for mediocre seasons drops to near zero, making a seventh year almost impossible without a clear turnaround.

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CBS Sports backs up the concern, giving Shane Beamer one of the highest hot-seat ratings in the country. He was fourth nationally among 138 coaches in that ranking and the only SEC coach in the top 10. But South Carolina has something to build around. LaNorris Sellers is back, and so is star DE Dylan Stewart. The Gamecocks also brought in 25 transfers and hired five new assistants, including OC Kendal Briles. This means there are no easy excuses left. They have to win.