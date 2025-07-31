Two SEC Giants in Strong Position for 4-Star Georgia RB This Fall

A 4-star Georgia RB has quickly become one of the hottest names in the 2027 class. Standing 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, he’s already holding 48 offers—and the list keeps growing. As his junior season nears, the focus shifts to building connections and trimming down his options. “It started with Auburn — they were the first to offer during the season back in November of 2023. After that, it just took off,” he told Rivals. But interest in the 4-star Georgia RB hasn’t slowed down—it’s only exploded.

Since his first offer, programs like Vol, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Marshall, Bama, Oregon, Georgia Tech, and more have been in constant contact. Although June 15 opened the floodgates, the messages have been rolling in ever since. “At first it was crazy — I had to get a new phone,” he said with a laugh. “Now, I hear from at least three schools every day. That means a lot. It tells me I’m one of the guys they really want.” Now, while he hasn’t officially trimmed his list, eight schools are separating themselves from the pack.

On July 30, On3’s Chad Simmons reported that Kell (Ga.) standout Quinterrius ‘Moonie’ Gipson is turning heads across the country. The 2027 4-star RB is pushing 50 offers, and the race is heating up. Eight powerhouses have climbed to the top: Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and Michigan. But with the spotlight growing brighter, two SEC powerhouses are making their move to stay front and center in the race for the Georgia standout.

“I grew up a fan of Alabama. I’ve been there, and now with coach [Kalen] DeBoer and coach [Robert] Gillespie, the energy is real. It used to feel formal — now it’s more personal. I get hugs now,” Gipson told On3. However, “Tennessee has been on me since I was young… Me and Coach [De’Rail] Sims have a strong connection. I’ve been up there twice, and the relationship is real,” added Gipson. So, two heavy hitters—Alabama and Tennessee—already have his heart, but a third program is starting to make noise too.

Well, Michigan is turning up the heat in this recruitment, especially with Tony Alford now on staff. “They came in a little later, but Coach Alford has been texting and calling a lot. They’re recruiting me hard now. Those are three schools that have an edge for me. They have been texting me a lot, recruiting me hard, and I know I like those schools a lot,” he said. So, with Alabama and Tennessee already in the mix, Michigan is making sure it’s not far behind in the race for the 4-star RB. But the interesting part?

The electric playmaker has already made the rounds, visiting Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech—soaking in the energy at each stop. So, Alabama and the Vols had their shot to impress, but more chances are coming. Big fall game visits are locked in for Clemson vs. LSU on Aug. 30 and Georgia vs. Tennessee on Sept. 13. Although nothing about his future home is set in stone yet, one thing’s certain: the 4-star RB knows exactly what he’s looking for when it comes to choosing his school.

The 4-star Georgia product’s clear vision

As fall nears, the 4-star Georgia product is thinking bigger than hype and headlines. For him, it’s about connection, growth, and the right environment to thrive. “First, I want to find somewhere I can call a second home,” he said. “I want a place that feels like family. Then, I want to be developed — not just as a football player, but as a man. The right school will check all three of those boxes.” So, logos may grab attention, but for this rising star, it’s the fit that will seal the deal.

So, Gipson isn’t letting the pressure of recruiting speed up his decision. A commitment could come during the season, but he’s in full control of his timeline. “I’m taking my time and making sure I’m choosing the right school — not just the biggest one,” he said. To be honest, for the 4-star RB, it’s not about making the fastest move; it’s about making the right one.

Now, the question is: who takes the lead in the battle for this 2027 RB phenom, the SEC or the Big Ten? Both have their share of advantages, but the real question is: which one can check all the boxes?