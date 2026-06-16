Two SEC Rivals on Alert as Lane Kiffin’s LSU Closes In on Third Commitment After Double Recruiting Steals

Lane Kiffin’s LSU is currently stealing prospects other programs thought they already had locked up. After flipping California OT Amaziah Siale from Cal and landing 4-star OL Terrance Smith out of Pennsylvania, the Tigers have now turned their attention to an even bigger prize – 4-star RB Tre Segarra. That’s why two SEC rivals are on alert.

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Tre Segarra is set to announce his commitment Tuesday, and Lane Kiffin’s Tigers have become the favorite entering decision day. On3 Rivals’ Chad Simmons logged a prediction for LSU more than a week ago, and momentum has only continued building. That’s bad news for South Carolina and Tennessee.

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At first, the Duncan, South Carolina product looked like a player both SEC programs could actually land. But after LSU got him on campus last weekend, everything changed. The No. 7 RB in the country had to cancel a planned trip to Penn State to make that trip happen. Per sources, the Tigers made a major impression, and now that Tennessee’s official visit is off the table, Lane Kiffin might add his third commitment pretty soon.

The interesting thing is that LSU wasn’t even among his top 5 back in April. Tre Segarra’s top schools included South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, Stanford and Indiana. Now the Tigers lead the race for this 2027 standout who has already piled up 2,834 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns while drawing comparisons to former South Carolina star Marcus Lattimore. He’s also a star soccer player with 11 goals and four assists this season.

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Lane Kiffin isn’t stopping with Tre Segarra though. LSU sits in a strong position for 4-star safety Davion Jones after his official visit. South Carolina still gets the final opportunity to make its case. Auburn, Georgia and Indiana remain involved, but momentum currently favors the Tigers. Then there’s 5-star New Orleans WR Easton Royal whom LSU is trying to flip from Texas. LSUOdyssey.com even reported that the school is willing to make him the highest-paid WR prospect in both the 2026 and 2027 classes.

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Georgia also has reason to be nervous. Their OL pledge Kelsey Adams has emerged as one of LSU’s top flip targets. Meanwhile, 4-star EDGE Chris Whitehead is back on LSU’s radar after Virginia Tech and South Carolina made strong pushes. All of this comes after LSU landed two significant commitments in a matter of hours.

Lane Kiffin lands two commitments in one day

LSU scored a big recruiting win by flipping Amaziah Siale from Cal less than two weeks after he committed there. The Mission Viejo, California, product is ranked as the No. 48 OT in the 2027 class and stands out because of his huge 6’6, 360-pound frame. The Tigers followed that up by landing Terrance Smith, who picked LSU over Auburn, Rutgers, and Tennessee. He said OL coach Eric Wolford was a major reason for his decision.

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“Coach Wolf is not only a great coach, but he’s a great guy,” he said. “He’s never changed. Since the day I met him at Kentucky, I knew he was different. He knows how to build a family and build relationships with his players.”

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For Smith, LSU offered the combination of relationships, culture, and player development he wanted most. With the two players joining an already growing class, the Tigers are putting together a physical group in the trenches and climbed from No. 50 to No. 36 in the recruiting rankings. That ranking may not stay there for long with Tre Segarra’s decision looming.