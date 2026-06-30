2741-Yard QB Surpasses Arch Manning, Julian Sayin at Manning Passing Academy, Per Insider

Prominent NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay has seen several QBs up close in his years of covering college stars. Right from dissecting Fernando Mendoza’s skillsets closely to putting Cam Ward’s weaknesses under a microscope. In fact, he was one of the prominent voices in creating Arch Manning’s buzz when he came to Texas as a 5-star QB. But now, three years since doing that, McShay has seen a QB at the Manning Passing Academy miles better than Arch or even Heisman finalist Julian Sayin.

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“The Todd McShay camp, Manning Passing Academy MVP 2026, is C.J. Carr. Wasn’t even close,” McShay said on his podcast yesterday.

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“See, Carr, he wasn’t even close. Julian Sayin was there, and Arch Manning was there, and there were a lot of other guys who were exceptional. I say that his performance in throwing the football was like that’s the jumping off point. Man, like I know, he’s Lloyd Carr’s grandson, and he’s been around the game his whole life.”

McShay explained Carr’s mechanics as the biggest difference. The ball came out on time. His feet stayed tied to his reins. Every movement looked connected. The draft analyst even compared the rhythm and timing to veteran NFL quarterbacks, including Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Fernando Mendoza.

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“You think about (Tom) Brady and (Drew) Brees and you think about the modern day, like (Fernando) Mendoza last year, and you talk about the repeatable mechanics and form; it’s like, I don’t want to say robotic because he’s not a robotic player, but when it comes to footwork, timing, ball out, just standing there, watching him even like warming up… how easy his stroke is…what’s supposed to be hit is hit, when the ball is supposed to be out, its out!” McShay added.

He stressed that camp settings can fool evaluators because there is no pass rush or defense. Yet he also noted that scouts often look for traits that immediately stand out. Carr’s throwing motion, timing, and consistency did just that.

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The performance matched what Carr already showed last season at Notre Dame. In his first year as the starter, he threw for 2,741 yards with 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. His 168.1 passer rating ranked among the nation’s best. He averaged 9.4 yards per attempt and nearly 228 passing yards per game. For starters, against ranked opponents, he still completed over 65 percent of his passes. That alone meant Carr was going to be someone special in year two.

The Fighting Irish QB’s tape also revealed much more than statistics. He consistently threw with anticipation instead of waiting for receivers to come open. Reports from spring practices suggest Carr has added another layer to his game entering 2026. Insiders around the program have relayed a better command of the offense and quicker communication before the snap. Never mind the improved chemistry with younger receivers. Similarly, the coaches at South Bend have also pointed to stronger leadership traits.

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“He’s prepared from the moment he stepped on campus, like he’s been the starter,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told ON3 this offseason. “The thing that you’re seeing him do now is to truly let his leadership shine. He’s making those guys around him better.

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“You see him getting the wideouts and the tight ends and the running backs saying, ‘We’re going to throw on Saturdays at this time, and you have to be there. And we’re going to watch a film at this time. You have to be there.’”

The family background helps explain some of that growth. Carr grew up inside football meeting rooms. His grandfather, Lloyd Carr, won a national championship at Michigan and entered the College Football Hall of Fame. His other grandfather, Tom Curtis, also reached the Hall of Fame level in college football. Moreover, his father, Jason Carr, played QB at Michigan as well. So, Carr learned football language and film study habits long before arriving at Notre Dame.

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Carr’s performance only strengthened his case as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks entering 2026. But it also brought Arch Manning back into the conversation. While McShay was most impressed with the Notre Dame quarterback, not everyone believes Manning has fixed the flaws in his game.

Prominent ESPN broadcaster raises issues with Arch Manning’s game

The inevitable comparison now shifts toward Manning. Is Arch headed for a disappointing season? That would be unfair to predict today. He remains one of the sport’s most gifted athletes and still carries enormous upside. But the expectations around him became historic before he even became a full-time starter.

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The Manning last name amplified every throw and every highlight clip. Carr never carried that level of spotlight despite his own football pedigree.

“I was the one, maybe the only one last year preseason, saying, ‘let’s pump the brakes,'” ESPN’s Jordan Rodgers said on June 30. “We haven’t seen this guy play yet. There are still some mechanical issues that I think he (Arch Manning) has to improve upon.”

Arch still has time to refine his game, move past the media narrative, and focus on his development. He showed what he’s capable of against Michigan last season, throwing for 221 yards and rushing for another 155. That late-season improvement could help him take another step forward and potentially lead Texas to a long-awaited national championship. If he does that, the Heisman conversation will likely take care of itself.

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McShay may have handed Carr the offseason bragging rights, but both quarterbacks will get the chance to settle the debate on the field. With the 2026 season approaching, all eyes will be on whether Carr can build on the hype and whether Manning can silence the doubts surrounding his game.