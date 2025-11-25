$27M HC Favorite to Replace Brian Kelly at LSU Turns Down Contract Extension at Current Program

The LSU coaching carousel is hot again. Brian Kelly failed to repeat his success from Notre Dame during his 4-year stint. The 64-year-old is also suing the program over his $54 million contract buyout. Despite the legal mess, the Tigers are looking to hire, with multiple candidates on their watchlist. One such SEC coach even made it clear that his current contractual situation is not sorted.

“Not yet, no,” Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea answered on the November 25th episode of the OutKick Hot Mic podcast, about not signing an extension. “And I know that is obviously on everyone’s mind. I think we’re working through a process that way. I only control so much of that. So, the good thing for me is my ability to focus my attention on my team. And that’s been what’s most important to me.

Finding success here late in the season, winning in November, all the things that we started talking about again 300 and 21 days ago. Know that’s where I put my attention, and the rest of it will take care of itself,” said the head coach.

Clark Lea arrived at Vanderbilt in 2021 and has turned around the Nashville, Tennessee, program for good. This is their best season since 1958. Let’s not forget that two seasons ago, the Commodores suffered a 2-10 record under the same HC. So, the effort and results are visible. That possibility is exactly why athletic directors are circling.

The 44-year-old last signed his extension with Vanderbilt in 2023, a $27 million contract. Currently, he is locked into an extension through 2029 at $3.7 million per year. Some might say that’s well below market for what he’s delivering. That’s why the talks of a new contract extension. Even though he has taken them to new heights, the question remains: Will he jump ship?

Yahoo Sports’ Thomas Stephenson added, “The only reason for Clark Lea to leave Vanderbilt in 2025 is if he doesn’t think the current run is sustainable and wants to get out before he starts going 2-10 again. But that would say much more about Clark Lea than it would about Vanderbilt.”

With Heisman candidate QB Diego Pavia set to hit the 2026 draft, there are legitimate doubts about whether the team can maintain its success. That’s why, despite performing well with a 9-2 record this season, the HC is yet to sign an extension. Plus, helping #14 Vandy beat Tennessee to move up the CFP hopes also seems to be a priority.

Clark Lea has been linked with the Baton Rouge program several times. Since he was an assistant for three years under Brian Kelly at Notre Dame, including his DC for two years. But LSU has kept its options open.

LSU is ready to offer $90 million

The legal drama surrounding Brian Kelly and the Tigers is refusing to die down. His lawyers are arguing that LSU is being deceptive by not confirming he was fired “without cause.” They are using this cause to avoid paying the $54 million buyout. Despite this, they are tempting another coach with a mammoth $90 million deal. That offer is for Ole Miss Lane Kiffin, but that road is not straightforward either.

Like Clark Lea, Kiffin also hasn’t made his stance clear to Ole Miss and would deal with his extension after the Egg Bowl. But the Tigers’ 7-year, $90 million deal would tie him with Kirby Smart as the highest-paid coach in college football. On top of it, they are also planning to invest $25 million in their roster, which is a major boost for them. Currently with the Rebels, the HC is raking in $9 million.

Since Kiffin and Clark Lea are yet to put pen to paper, LSU is also considering other options. Eli Drinkwitz or ASU’s Kenny Dillingham are also rumored for the current head coach seat in Baton Rouge.