Two-Sport Iowa Athlete Who Earned All-Big Ten Honor Lands on Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freaks List’ 2025

Being a two-sport athlete in college is no joke. Imagine managing demanding practice schedules, travel, and the pressure to perform at a high level in both arenas. At the University of Iowa, this grind is met by a rare breed of athletes who don’t just juggle it, but dominate it. Take Ben Kueter, for example. He is a standout on the football field who also wrestles at an elite level. Keuter won the USA Wrestling Under-20 men’s freestyle world team trials in 2022 and competes on the Iowa wrestling team.

What’s remarkable is how Iowa seems to have a knack for spotting and developing these dual-threat athletes. And this time it’s the Hawkeyes’ star center, Logan Jones, who recently landed at No. 7 on ESPN writer Bruce Feldman’s prestigious 2025 Freaks List. This recognition honors players who bring insane athleticism combined with elite strength and skill.

“From Brandon Scherff to Tristan Wirfs to Noah Fant to Riley Moss to Cooper DeJean, Iowa has a remarkable knack for finding—and developing—Freaks. This year, we have three Hawkeyes on the Freaks List in the top 50, including two former three-star recruits,” Feldman writes on X. NFL stars like Brandon Scherff, Tristan Wirfs, Noah Fant, Riley Moss, and Cooper DeJean have been a part of this history. All these Hawkeyes turned heads with their rare athletic gifts and toughness. Coming back to Logan Jones. Coming out of high school, Jones was a letterman in basketball and track. He even won a state title in shot put. He sets a program record with a 705-pound squat and blazes through agility drills with a 36.6-inch vertical jump and a 4.09-second shuttle run.

Jones’ freakish strength and speed allowed him to allow zero sacks on 280 pass-blocking snaps last season. A center is often considered the linchpin of the offensive line. And Jones brings a rare blend of strength, speed, and agility. His ability to combine brute strength with nimble footwork allows him to handle a variety of defenders. And also keep Iowa’s offensive rhythm intact. Moreover, the mental toughness and competitive edge developed from juggling multiple sports also enhance his leadership as a permanent team captain. He earned accolades like first-team All-Big Ten and preseason Walter Camp All-American honors. This inclines towards his respect and status among peers and coaches alike. During his time at Iowa, they also shifted Jones from the defensive line to center.

That happened because the coaching staff saw his unique combination of athleticism, strength, and agility as a better fit for the offensive line. The move allowed him to leverage his explosiveness and foot quickness. His basketball and track background sharpen these attributes. The coaching staff, including Coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive line coach LeVar Woods, invested heavily in his development. Iowa’s staff is committed to helping players find their best position to extend their careers, even at the NFL level. Jones’ 470-pound hang clean this summer sets a position record. But he also shows his pursuit to break the all-time program record held by another Freaks List alum, Tristan Wirfs.

Iowa’s freak factory keeps rolling.

But it’s just not Logan Jones making a mark on Feldman’s list, remember? Kade Pieper and Preston Ries are joining Logan Jones on the 2025 Freaks List. It is a testament to Iowa’s uncanny ability to spot and develop freakishly talented athletes. Kade Pieper, an offensive guard from Nebraska, grabs attention at No. 22 on the list. What makes Pieper stand out is his background as a state champion shot putter, which translates into insane power in the trenches. At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, he combines that brute strength with surprising agility. He holds the program record for the fastest short shuttle among offensive guards at 4.13 seconds and boasts a 37.4-inch vertical jump, plus a lightning-fast 1.52-second 10-yard dash.

These numbers come from a player who moves with exceptional quickness and explosiveness for his position. And even Jones raved about him. “He’s a Freak,” said Hawkeye center Logan Jones. “He can jump! It’s ridiculous. We don’t even practice broad jump, and the dude did like 10 feet.” Then there’s Preston Ries, who was a former all-star QB but didn’t see any game time last season. Now, however, he is exploring the defensive side. This showcases the Hawkeyes’ defensive side of the freak spectrum.

Ries is a muscular force with quick-footedness and a surprising burst off the line. He already holds the program linebacker record with a 630-pound squat as well as a 41.4 vertical jump/ and a 1.45-second 10. Iowa’s ability to develop players like Ries into dominant defenders who combine power with athleticism adds another dimension to their reputation as a freak factory. What do you think?