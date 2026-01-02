Two-Sport Notre Dame Athlete Announces Major Career Decision to Keep Marcus Freeman Happy

After a debatable end to the 2025 campaign, Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame might finally find happiness in the 2026 season. The dual-sport wide receiver, who played a significant role in the Irish campaign for the last three seasons, announced his full-time commitment to football.

As per the Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman’s report, Notre Dame WR Jordan Faison has made up his mind to get fully engaged with football from this spring. The report reveals that he will no longer be on the field for lacrosse, as Faison enters the senior season.

The wide receiver’s decision to switch to football came after a productive junior campaign for the Fighting Irish, receiving the ball 49 times for 640 yards. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder has totaled 98 receptions for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons with Notre Dame.

This is a developing story…