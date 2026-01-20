2-Star Miami Reject Fernando Mendoza Credits Curt Cignetti After Winning National Title

Fernando Mendoza saved his best for last. On Monday night, the Heisman-winning QB led Indiana past Miami, 27–21, in the CFP National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium. With history colliding with pressure, Mendoza never blinked, and the victory marked a full-circle moment for a former No. 2,149-ranked high school prospect who had once been overlooked.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was a two-star recruit coming out of high school, and was declined a walk-on offer at the University of Miami. Full circle moment here, playing in Miami. Can’t think coach Cignetti enough for taking the chance on me,” said Mendoza after the national title win.

Back home in Miami-Dade County, the IU star delivered a fourth-quarter moment fit for a legend. It was the kind of play that wins championships and fuels talk of a future No. 1 overall pick. Yet for the former two-star prospect out of Christopher Columbus High, Mendoza didn’t forget who believed first, giving credit to Curt Cignetti for helping turn potential into history.

ADVERTISEMENT

In short, even though Mendoza became a superstar, he remembers his roots. And that, in turn, highlights the culture at Indiana, built by Cignetti.

Over 17 high school games, Mendoza completed 107 of 169 passes for 1,169 yards, tossing 11 TDs against just four interceptions. However, he didn’t just pile up stats; he carried Columbus all the way to the FHSAA Class 8A State Championship game. Despite that, the hometown talent didn’t get an offer from Miami. Now, playing against them, he showed exactly why Cignetti trusted him.

For a player few saw coming, Mendoza’s journey was anything but ordinary. From overlooked prospect to national champion, every step screamed resilience and a talent ready to break through.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story….

ADVERTISEMENT