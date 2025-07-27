2503-YD QB Signs for Famous HBCU After Hitting Transfer Portal

When the former NFL Pro Bowler took the HBCU job last year, people thought it was just vibes and vision. An NFL highlight reel turned first-time HC, walking into a program that’s won just two games in the past two seasons! No wonder the MEAC preseason poll has the school dead last and nobody raised an eyebrow. But then DeSean Jackson stepped up to the mic at MEAC Media Day with confidence and clarity. “We no where we wanna be at, but we climbing,” he said. “By training camp, in our first game of the year, we gonna be ready-full force, with speed, ready to go.” Now, that was a shot across the bow. But wait till you hear about the cannonball.

Delaware State has welcomed a new face after losing a familiar one. In a breaking news by College Transfer Portal on July 26, it was revealed that “Sacramento State QB Kaiden Bennett has transferred to Delaware State.” And that’s not just a random pickup. It’s a 2,503-yard, 23 TD statement of intent. And if you’re wondering about his abilities, he’s also a dual threat QB rushing for 692 yards and six TDs across four seasons in Sacramento State with limited reps. Let’s dive deeper into his achievements.

Kaiden Bennett’s 2023 was a breakout season where he threw for 2,192 yards and 16 TDs while also adding 577 rushing yards and six scores. He completed 64.3% of his throws, second-best in Sac State history. His total 2,767 yards is now in the Hornets’ Top-10 all-time for a single season. And it’s no walk in the park when he did it. When his team upset Stanford, a Power Five program led by his former coach Troy Taylor, he torched them for 379 total yards and two TDs. And that win became the school’s sole win over a Power Conference team.

That performance against the Cardinals earned Kaiden Bennett Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honors. And he’s not just stat-padding. He also led Sacramento State to the second round of the FCS playoffs. In a gritty win over North Dakota, he logged 207 yards and one TD through the air and 126 yards and two scores on the ground. The 6’0, 188-pounder saw limited action in 2024 where he started just two games against San Jose State and Fresno State. Now, he’s taking that spark to a place starving for it.

DeSean Jackson gets Kaiden Bennett at the right timing

DeSean Jackson officially took the DSU job in December 2024. Since then, he’s had to build from the rubble. Last year’s QB1, Marqui Adams, a 2023 FCS Freshman All-American, just hit the portal after an injury-shortened season. He had 16 touchdowns in 19 appearances, but the HC clearly wanted a fresh start. And Kaiden Bennett brings both experience and explosiveness.

Kaiden Bennett’s journey is college football chaos at its finest. Boise State to Nevada to Sac State and now to Delaware State. But what matters is the now, and DeSean Jackson’s giving him the keys to a program begging for a revival. LB Brian Bates and RB Marquis Gillis, DSU’s Media Day reps, said it best. “It’s amazing to have another coach come in and rebrand the whole thing,” Bates stated. “Practices are fun. We get after it every single day.” Gillis echoed that fire saying, “It’s a culture change. You’ve got somebody of that stature giving back to an HBCU. It’s not just Coach Jackson. It’s the whole staff and the energy they bring.”

This transfer isn’t just about numbers. It’s about belief. DeSean Jackson’s coaching debut will come full circle when he faces off with Norfolk State and Michael Vick, his former Eagles teammate, at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s going to be a game to watch. And thanks to Kaiden Bennett, he’s not just showing up to that game, he’s bringing a squad that’s ready to compete.