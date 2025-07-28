2400-YD RB Commits to Famous HBCU Over College Football Playoff Team

If you hear the new head coach of Prairie View A&M, Tremain Jackson, speak, you’re bound to be impressed by him. It’s no wonder that he has found success wherever he has coached. A level of self-confidence that can be mistaken for an ego trip if your team doesn’t show it on the field. But that hasn’t been the issue for Jackson.

He started out at Colorado Mesa. A struggling program that failed to beat its rival, the Colorado School of Mines. Even before they were scheduled to play the Orediggers, Jackson declared that they were going to win. “…I just said we were going to win, we ended up beating the No. 3 team in the country (Mines) for a program that had never beaten a team in the top-5. That win got me to Valdosta State,” Jackson told Texas Football. The same success continued at Valdosta State. Two winning seasons. Appearance in the NCAA Division II national championship game. Another job promotion. In early 2025, he lands at PVAMU, one of the oldest HBCUs in Texas that plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

“I told (PVAMU) AD (Anton) Goff that if discipline is your problem, then you have no choice but to bring me here because if you have animals, I have a zookeeper’s license,” Jackson said about his new program as he laid out his DOG mentality. Discipline. Obedience. Grit. A change in how the program functions from top to bottom. However, since he joined after the 2025 class had already signed, there wasn’t much to do in terms of recruiting for the current roster, except in the portal. But his methods are bearing fruit for PVAMU for the 2026 class.

The latest achievement comes in the form of Nicholas Tramble, a 3-star running back out of Houston, who chose PVAMU over FBS schools. Tramble’s recruitment offer list had some prominent names. The likes of Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State, SMU, UNLV, UTSA, and Yale.

Coming out of Aldine Davis, Nicholas wasn’t just another recruit chasing the glamor; he wanted a place where he could make an impact beyond the field. He is the kind of running back who could shake off a linebacker with one move and take it to the house. Yet, when the dust settled on July 24, 2025, it was Tremain Jackson’s Prairie View A&M that snagged this rare gem. Announcing his commitment, Tramble said on social media, “H-Town we home baby.” This is more than a signing; it’s a statement.

It is a huge recruiting win and the fourth-highest-ranked commitment in program history. That’s why when the news broke, the HBSU Instagram page didn’t take a second to break down this major achievement. Tramble, across three seasons at Aldine Davis High School, racked up 2,400 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging over 100 all-purpose yards per game. He was a district leader, a star who repeatedly shredded defenses and earned first-team All-District honors. Those highlight reels and blazing speed had plenty of FBS programs buzzing.

But Nick wasn’t chasing just the glitz. His decision went deeper. It was about community, culture, and legacy. By choosing Prairie View A&M, he embraced the significance of HBCUs. Institutions rich in history and pride are often overlooked in the national recruiting conversation. His commitment sends a loud message. A message saying that elite talent sees value beyond the Power 4. And now HBCUs are stepping up as legitimate destinations where players can make a meaningful impact both on and off the field.

For Tremaine Jackson, landing Tramble is a statement recruit. He joins 2-star William Blaylock II, a Texas native from Cypress High School, in the 2026 class. Both recruitments are a win for Jackson’s methods. Especially as he has been public about his criticism of the current recruitment. “We don’t wine and dine guys in recruiting. We give it you straight up because I don’t have time to de-recruit you. You’re not going to catch me on Twitter with my hat backward and dancing on the 360 with guys. Brian Kelly did that, and he ain’t won a championship yet,” Jackson had said.

Nicholas Tramble’s recruiting rollercoaster

Before Nicholas Tramble ever put on a Prairie View A&M hat, his recruiting journey was already a wild ride. Coming fresh off a standout performance at the NLA100 showcase down in Houston, Tramble’s name started popping up everywhere. In a recent interview with Dave Campbell, he talks about fielding calls and texts left, right, and center, racking up not just a few but 11 scholarship offers. And these weren’t small schools. They were big-time programs that would make any recruit double-take.

Sure, he went on unofficial visits. That’s obvious, checking out those massive weight rooms, taking in the swag, and seeing how each campus was trying to outdo the next. But you can tell from the way he talks, he was always thinking bigger than the trophies on the wall or stadium lights. The recruiting grind didn’t rattle him.

Instead of letting it go to his head, Nicholas saw it as motivation. In an era when some players jump at the first big name. We have Tramble, who read the room, measured every pitch, and made sure his decision reflected what mattered most.