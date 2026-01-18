2001 Miami QB Sends Powerful Message to Mario Cristobal Amid Upset Verdict

Miami is on the verge of creating history, and the legend who built it can’t hide his pride. Once the epitome of success, winning five national titles from 1983 to 2001, he fell short due to controversies and doubts. But now Mario Cristobal is taking the very program to its sixth title win after 25 years, and no one is happier than their 2001 title-winning QB.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s been great,” former Miami QB Ken Dorsey said on SiriusXM College Sports Radio. “It’s been a lot of fun to watch them over the past few years, and the development they’ve made under coach Mario Cristobal there and the job he and that staff have done.

“Every year I felt like they just kept getting closer and closer and closer, and then obviously this year they have the two losses, which were heartbreakers, but to get in and then really prove themselves when they got in, I mean, that’s a sense of pride. It has not been an easy road for them in this playoff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, it’s been a massive moment for Dorsey to see his alma mater get the spotlight after a long time. After all, he led Miami to a 12–0 season in 2001 and was named co-MVP of the 2002 Rose Bowl after winning the BCS national championship. His 2001 team was considered one of the most talented teams so far in the program’s history.

And now, Mario Cristobal is building another one, but the journey wasn’t that easy. After tough losses to SMU by 6 points and Louisville by 3 points, their path to the playoffs looked shaky. But then they made it, winning against Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, showing their dominance on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite those wins, the Hurricanes enter the game as underdogs, as they are going up against No. 1 Indiana. But if they rely on their strength, they can win the game. Their strong point is their pass rush, as they lead the nation with 47 sacks, and defenders like Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor add more depth to it.

Then, on offense, Carson Beck needs to avoid all mistakes, as he did against Ole Miss, throwing just one interception in the game, unlike Louisville, where he threw four picks, which can turn the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mistakes, such as penalties, where Miami ranks near the bottom nationally, can be a crucial factor in the game. However, the Hurricanes were mistake-free against Ohio State, and if they build on that momentum, taking down Indiana becomes much more manageable.

This is a defining moment for the program, which has been under scrutiny for years. Back in 2011, a damaging blow came their way when booster Nevin Shapiro claimed he secretly funded millions of dollars in illegal benefits to players for years. That took a serious hit to their image, as fans had a perception of Miami as a team that cheats to win.

Now, that’s not the case, and Miami is now ready to take down Indiana. But before that, let’s dive into Mario Cristobal’s deep connection with Fernando Mendoza’s father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mario Cristobal’s ties with Fernando Mendoza’s father

This game will not just define history for Mario Cristobal’s team, but also will be a fight between two knowns. The connection is between Cristobal and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s father, Mendoza Sr., who played offensive line alongside Cristobal, an offensive tackle, at Columbus High in Miami as part of the school’s legendary program in the 1980s.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: South Florida at Miami Sep 13, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on against the South Florida Bulls during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250913_SN_na2_00080

Cristobal described their bond as extremely strong, a sentiment echoed by their former high school coach, Dennis Lavelle, at Columbus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Great kids. Just absolutely great kids, really good players,” Lavelle said to USA TODAY. “They’re the kind of kids that you get out of bed in the morning to coach and teach. They were freaking perfect.”

In 1986, Columbus High beat Southridge, the No. 1-ranked team, 3-0 on a field goal with their steady play at the line of scrimmage. That strengthens their association. Later, Mendoza Sr. participated in the US eight-man crew and won the 1987 World Junior Rowing Championships in West Germany. Now, he is a doctor at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Cristobal took on an assistant role at his high school and moved to coaching. Though they are no longer in touch, they share a deep history. Now, Cristobal is on the verge of creating history with Miami. But the same opportunity awaits Fernando Mendoza, who has the chance to lead Indiana to its first-ever title. Now, it’s a matter of waiting to see which team makes the greater impact on the field.