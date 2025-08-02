2600-Yd SEC Junior Named Top CFB QB as Arch Manning Gets Stern Reality Check

A 20-year-old, 2,600-yard SEC junior quarterback is set to steer South Carolina into another big season. After a strong 9-4 finish last year, the Gamecocks are aiming higher, and their young leader isn’t shying away from the challenge. “Everybody dreams of it… I’m just glad I’m able to do it. I know younger me would be proud of me,” he said, fully embracing the spotlight. Although for a while he’s flown under the radar, overshadowed by big-name QBs like Arch Manning, his last name does not carry the same weight. But that narrative may be shifting fast, with his play demanding the attention he’s long deserved.

Yes, Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers is turning up the volume this offseason. In the latest SEC preseason rankings, the 20-year-old dual-threat star outranked Arch Manning, sliding into the No. 2 spot just behind LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier. But Manning, often the name-grabbing headlines, was pushed down to third. So, Sellers’ mix of arm talent, mobility, and leadership is rewriting the hype script. And now, he’s delivered yet another big-time play that’s stealing more of Manning’s spotlight.

On the August 1 episode of The Will Cain Show, the debate was simple: Manning, Nussmeier, or Sellers—who’s the real deal? Brooks Austin didn’t hesitate and said, “I think LaNorris Sellers, best quarterback in college football. That’s the way I feel about it going into the season… I don’t think there’s a more dynamic ball carrier in the open field in college ball this year than LaNorris Sellers, 6’3”, 243 lbs, if he goes to the NFL Combine and actually runs – which doesn’t seem to be a thing nowadays. He’s a 4.4 speed athlete.” So, forget the Manning hype, this is the QB everyone should have their eyes on in 2025. But does Sellers really have that potential?

LaNorris Sellers is drawing serious buzz as one of CFB’s biggest breakout candidates for 2025. Built like a tank at 6′3″, 240 lbs, with wheels that rival wide receivers, he’s been compared to NFL stars Josh Allen and Daunte Culpepper. Scouts love his ability to take over games with his legs and arm, calling him “very difficult to get on the ground.” Still, the young gun has room to grow—cleaner reads, better deep-ball touch, and fewer risky throws could unlock his full potential. Now, if he puts it all together this season, Sellers has the tools to go from rising SEC threat to a can’t-miss first-round pick in 2026. But are the weapons around Sellers really that strong?

Well, LaNorris Sellers won’t be flying solo in 2025. Veteran RB Oscar Adaway III brings grit and chemistry to the ground game. And at receiver, 6’5” burner Nyck Harbor is a matchup nightmare waiting to happen. Then, transfer TE Jordan Dingle adds SEC-tested strength and sure hands over the middle, while sophomore WR Mazeo Bennett looks ready to break out after a promising debut season. On top of that, young RB Jawarn Howell could be the surprise spark, adding extra juice to a backfield that’s hungry to keep defenses guessing. Now, while Sellers’ upcoming season looks promising, Arch Manning may be in for a reality check.

Arch Manning faces a harsh wake-up call

All summer long, Arch Manning has been one of CFB’s hottest topics. The Texas QB, nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton, carries a famous last name and even bigger expectations as he leads the Longhorns into SEC play. Rumors sparked by Colin Cowherd hinted at a 2026 NFL Draft jump, with the Cleveland Browns floated as a potential suitor. But team owner Jimmy Haslam quickly shut it down, saying, “I think if you know the Manning family, they won’t mention Arch at all. I bet he stays in college for another two years. So that’s not worth discussing.” Even CFB analyst Danny Parkins pumped the brakes on the Arch Manning hype train, warning that the young QB still needs time to grow before thinking NFL.

“Arch is going to get that chance, but normally when it’s a guy that gets all the hype beforehand, it’s tough to live up to,” Parkins said to Colin Cowherd. “Jimmy Clausen obviously didn’t. Trevor Lawrence ended up being the No. 1 overall pick and clearly hasn’t lived up to the hype thus far, though the Jaguars gave him that second contract.” Look, Arch Manning has the tools—a strong arm, quick feet, and the ability to make plays on the move. But raw talent alone won’t fast-track him to NFL stardom.

So now he needs time to sharpen his reads, polish his mechanics, and prove he can command an offense under pressure before leaping into the draft.