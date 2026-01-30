2028 Oklahoma Commit Hints at Luring No.1 OT in the Country to Brent Venables’ Program

While the Sooners have landed their first commit of the 2028 cycle in elite running back Micah Rhodes, he’s already stoked about playing for DeMarco Murray. What’s even more interesting is that the newly committed RB is already signaling that he’s ready to help recruit for Brent Venables’ Oklahoma. Rhodes claims his first order of business is luring more talent to Norman.

“I’m very blessed, and now that I’m committed this early, I can start recruiting guys to go do some big things at that school,” said Rhodes on Thursday after his Oklahoma commitment. “Definitely R’Monie Edwards; I would love to bring him with me. I’ve been talking to him on the daily about it.”

As a four-star gem by Rivals, Micah Rhodes is already making noise. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 RB prospect in the 2028 class. Maybe that spark brings even more elite talent to Norman, as the Oklahoma commit now wants that same role for 2028, just as Cooper Hackett has become the face of the Sooners’ 2027 class.

That makes sense, as when an elite RB commits that early, it naturally turns heads, and people want to know why. That curiosity alone boosts recruiting momentum, especially if Rhodes begins speaking to other top prospects as a peer recruiter. If that happens, Brent Venables’ recruiting push could gain serious traction well into the future.

However, that momentum is already taking shape. Two of the premier high school prospects in Texas from the 2028 class are on Oklahoma’s radar, and Rhodes is now part of the pitch. With his commitment secured, the Sooners’ new RB pledge is already trying to help lure Edwards to Norman, showing how one early commitment can ripple across an entire recruiting cycle.

Edwards is a five-star OT from Texas and the No. 1 OT in the country. To cap it off, the No. 1 player from Texas played on Cypress Ranch’s varsity team as a freshman and was named a Second-Team Freshman All-American by MaxPreps. With this kind of talent on display, he holds nearly 23 offers, with Nebraska currently viewed as the favorite at 47.9%, followed by Baylor at 21.9%, as per ON3’s RPM.

Still, Rhodes believes he can help draw Edwards’ interest toward Brent Venables’ Oklahoma. Here, the connection makes sense, as both stars play for powerhouse programs in the Greater Houston area, with Rhodes at Klein Oak and Edwards at Cypress Ranch. Moreover, both are headlined as top-tier talents in the initial 2028 rankings by 247Sports.

The loyalty of Oklahoma’s first 2028 commit stands out, and landing Rhodes gives Brent Venables a pledge that feels rock-solid. His sophomore season in 2025 was a breakout. He piled up 1,309 rushing yards and punched in 21 TDs. That production earned him First-Team All-District honors and a spot on the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America First Team. Now, he brings both talent and experience, backed by a long-standing relationship with the RBs coach.

Oklahoma secures a 100% commitment from its 2028 RB

While Micah Rhodes is officially a Sooner, DeMarco Murray got his guy. Murray offered Rhodes back in June 2024, before he ever played a high school snap. But on Thursday, the elite 2028 RB became Oklahoma’s first commit of the cycle, choosing OU over Texas A&M, Texas, and a long list of Power Four offers.

While his decision was years in the making, his relationship with Murray never faded. In fact, nearly two years later, that early belief paid off, and the 2028 RB’s words reflect why.

“For me, it’s like a father-son relationship,” said Rhodes. “Coach Murray offered me when I was in eighth grade, and he’s never stopped checking on me. He’s already been coaching me. I send him my film, and he tells me what I need to fix. OU made me feel like family. It feels like home.”

That trust, consistency, and personal investment sealed the deal for the Klein Oak standout. But Rhodes isn’t just committing; he’s buying into the vision.

“I know when I get there, I’m gonna be a dawg,” he said. “I want to get on the field early and make a big impact.”

Rhodes is a former teammate of current Oklahoma CB Courtland Guillory, which also helped him learn more about the OU program. With Murray already stacking elite RBs for the future, including 2027 commits Keldrid Ben and Jaxsen Stokes, Rhodes now gives OU its first building block for the 2028 class.