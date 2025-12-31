brand-logo
2,234-Yard High School QB Offered by Ryan Day’s OSU Makes Major Career Announcement on Wednesday

ByAfreen Kabir

Dec 31, 2025 | 11:19 AM EST

feature-image

Ryan Day’s Ohio State have still not been defeated this season. Credits: Imago

Ohio State’s fight for a top prospect just got a little tougher. One of its star 2028 targets, Wonderful ‘Champ’ Monds IV, will be reclassifying for the 2027 season.

Monds is the No. 1 quarterback prospect of the 2028 cycle. His decision to classify early means Ryan Day now has to press the gas on securing his commitment. The QB recorded 2,234 yards in only his freshman season, and scored 23 TDs.

Ryan Day is in a good position in the 2027 cycle, having the best class so far. He already has 2 blue-chip talents in David Jacobs and Jamier Brown. Adding Monds would cement the Buckeyes’ class as the best in the country. But given his elite status, Day will have to fight other programs like Alabama, LSU, Miami, and more.

This is a developing story.

