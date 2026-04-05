2200+ Yd Projected First-Round WR Jordyn Tyson’s Draft Stock Plummets Over Alarming Factor

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Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson spent all year viewed as a lock for the top of the draft. But despite racking up over 2,200 career yards, his stock is suddenly taking a massive hit. NFL insiders suggest his compounding medical setbacks are scaring teams away from risking an early first-round pick on him.

Jordyn Tyson has some major worries before the 2026 NFL Draft. He hurt his hamstring and hasn’t been able to practice much for NFL teams, raising durability concerns. He will hold a special workout for scouts on April 17 to prove his fitness, but front offices remain highly skeptical of his immediate readiness.

“One player trending in the wrong direction leading up to the draft is Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson,” ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said. “In reviewing my grades with a handful of scouts, many remarked that Tyson’s hamstring injury and lack of pre-draft workouts could cause him to slide to the back half of the first round. Three scouts told me that Tyson ranks as the No. 4 receiver on their internal boards.”

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His durability concerns are rooted in an extensive injury history, beginning with a devastating knee injury (ACL, MCL, and PCL) in 2022, followed by a broken collarbone in 2024 that cost him a playoff appearance, and a 2025 season hampered by a persistent hamstring issue. These injuries have made scouts rethink where he should be picked in the draft.

It’s not like he doesn’t have skills or production. In his four-year college career, he has recorded a total of 2,285 yards with 22 touchdowns and 155 receptions. Despite his production, his injury history raises major red flags for him.

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That concern is clearly visible in his draft rankings. Jordan Tyson’s medical history has caused some teams to move him lower in the draft. PFSN ranks him as the seventh-best player in this class. If he slides, teams picking in the teens and twenties, like the Rams at 13 and the Ravens at 14, could take advantage of that, but that slide will affect his first-round prediction.

However, let’s not forget that when healthy, Tyson is one of the best route runners in the draft. Scouts even said that he has the skills and ability to be a top receiver. Now, the big question is whether he can stay healthy and play consistently at a high level in the NFL.

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Even players with serious injuries can succeed in the NFL. Thomas Davis tore the ACL in the same knee three times early in his career, injuries that would have ended most players’ careers. But he worked very hard on rehab and came back to play at a top level. So, even Jordyn Tyson can make an impact on the field if developed properly. And one of the teams is already eyeing him.

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One team has eyes on Jordyn Tyson despite the risks

While several teams are backing off from the idea of making Tyson their first-round pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain highly interested. They desperately need a reliable target to slot in alongside DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. If Tyson’s medicals check out, the Steelers might view his draft-day slide as the perfect value pick for their revamped offense.

Jordyn Tyson already impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he met with the Steelers. His on-field resume certainly justifies the interest. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last year after leading the Sun Devils with 61 catches, 711 yards, and 8 touchdowns, prompting an NFL draft analyst to note that Tyson’s ceiling remains incredibly high.

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“Learning from Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward helped unlock Tyson’s production and elevated his draft stock,” Lance Zierlein said. “He’s added size and improved his route running over the last two years, showing he can align at all three receiver spots. … Also, he has the ball skills and body control to win above the rim with timing on 50/50 throws.”

So, now it will be interesting to see if the Steelers actually take Tyson in after all the concerns looming around him.