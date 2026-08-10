2x National Champion Predicts Massive Upset for Kirby Smart’s Georgia at Hands of New SEC Head Coach

After back-to-back seasons of falling short in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, Kirby Smart enters 2026 under immense pressure to bring another national championship home to Athens. Georgia brought in major portal talent and retained senior quarterback Gunner Stockton to build a roster capable of winning it all. Yet, two-time national champion and former Alabama running back Damien Harris believes none of that will shield the Bulldogs from a massive SEC shocker.

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Speaking on That SEC Football Podcast with host Mike Bratton, Harris delivered a headline-grabbing prediction for the annual rivalry game, played this year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. “My bold take is that, for the world’s largest cocktail party in Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Florida might shock the world and beat Georgia. And I’ll tell you why: Jon Sumrall. You guys saw it; you heard it. Like you can feel it radiating off when he walks by,” Harris said.

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Georgia has dominated this rivalry recently, winning eight of the last nine meetings, including a 24-20 victory last season. But the 2026 edition carries a brand-new backdrop. With Jacksonville’s stadium undergoing major renovations, the game moves to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Harris insists that the change in venue, combined with Florida’s new leadership, creates the exact conditions needed for an upset.

Harris explained that his confidence stems from a personal, face-to-face conversation with Sumrall during SEC Media Days in Tampa. When discussing Florida’s program, Sumrall called the Gators a ‘sleeping giant.’ When Harris asked how he planned to wake that giant up, the coach’s answer left a lasting impression. Recalling the conversation, the former Alabama star admitted he got goosebumps from Sumrall’s sheer intensity and vision for Gainesville.

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Sumrall’s credentials lend real weight to the prediction. Before taking the Florida job, he guided Tulane to consecutive American Athletic Conference title games, capping his tenure with a conference championship and Tulane’s first-ever Playoff appearance. He brings that proven big-game mindset to a Florida program eager to reclaim its standing in the SEC.

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Georgia certainly will not go down easily. Stockton leads an offense featuring explosive young playmakers like CJ Wiley, while defensive anchors Chris Cole, KJ Bolden, and Raylen Wilson keep the Bulldogs’ defense elite. However, Georgia’s 2026 road schedule features grueling trips to Alabama, Ole Miss, and South Carolina. Facing a hungry Florida team in the middle of that SEC gauntlet, Georgia enters a neutral-site showdown in Atlanta that looks like a classic trap game for Smart’s squad.

Can Georgia win a national title in 2026?

Kirby Smart is determined to push his team to a title run in 2026. His team has shown flashes of brilliance, winning the SEC title for the last two consecutive seasons. However, the Bulldogs were unable to dominate in the postseason as they did in 2021 and 2022. That’s why the Georgia coach has already clarified the expectations he has of the players.

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“You have to be able to run the football. Show me a good team that wins championships that can’t run the football. It just doesn’t happen,” said Smart during fall camp practice, as reported by Dawgs247.

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Imago December 31, 2024, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: Georgia Bulldog Football Head Coach Kirby Smart at the CFP All State Sugar Bowl press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz New Orleans USA – ZUMAl187 20241231_zsp_l187_005 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

More importantly, Smart has built a deep secondary to help his team get through its grueling schedule. In fact, analysts’ predictions favor Georgia for a title run. But the concern is about its postseason performance.

In 2026, another conference title may not satisfy fans in Athens. Georgia has to win a title to prove its dominance still exists. And whether Harris’s bold call proves prophetic or premature, one thing is clear. When the Bulldogs and Gators step onto the field in Atlanta on Halloween Saturday, Smart’s team will be facing far more than just another conference opponent. They will be walking right into the high-energy storm Jon Sumrall has built in Gainesville.