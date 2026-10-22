2-Time Super Bowl Champ Urges Arch Manning to Leave Texas Amid Benching Debate

Is it time to bench Arch Manning? That question is getting harder to ignore after his late strip-sack against Florida handed the Gators a crucial turnover and condemned Texas to its second straight defeat. With the Longhorns’ playoff hopes taking a hit, Steve Sarkisian faces mounting pressure to reconsider his quarterback, though the coach has backed Manning so far.

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Booger McFarland, however, doesn’t push for a benching. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, the two-time Super Bowl champion said Manning should finish the season, then leave Texas for a fresh start.

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“Oh, absolutely, every player that’s ever played this game can be benched. Arch is not a good player right now, and Steve Sarkisian has to ask the question to himself: Are we going to get better if we put this kid KJ Lacey in? And are we going to get better benching Arch Manning? I can’t answer that. I haven’t seen Lacey practice. I know what I’ve seen of Arch. Arch’s highs are really good, then his lows are really bad,” said McFarland.

He also stopped short of saying backup KJ Lacey would be an improvement.

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“I think Arch Manning has all the talent in the world, but for whatever reason, he hasn’t gotten better at Texas. I think he should finish this year, whether he gets benched or not…leave Texas in the transfer portal and go find somebody else, a different voice,” McFarland added.

This is Manning’s second year as a starter and fourth year in college football, yet he continues to look raw, with his struggles becoming increasingly apparent. Against Florida, he completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown but was sacked five times and lost a costly fumble inside the final two minutes.

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On that day, Texas managed just 50 offensive plays, which is the fewest under Steve Sarkisian. A week earlier, Manning threw two fourth-quarter interceptions against Oklahoma, including Peyton Bowen’s 42-yard pick-six, in a 27–24 defeat.

Manning struggles under pressure, and the 17 sacks Texas has allowed in six games add to the concern.

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There are certainly problems with him, but that doesn’t mean he lacks talent, and McFarland understands that, too. His stunning comeback against Ohio State, overturning a 23–3 deficit to win 24–23, proved he has the talent.

Taking Sam Darnold’s career as an example, McFarland reinforced his argument. After struggling with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, Darnold revived his career under Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024.

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He later joined Seattle and capped his remarkable turnaround by winning Super Bowl LX in February 2026.

“I think Arch Manning needs a new voice. Steve Sarkisian, who’s the head coach and play caller at Texas, isn’t getting through to him. And there’s a disconnect, and you can tell that about the way he plays on the field,” said McFarland.

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While Arch Manning’s play has held the Longhorns back, he cannot shoulder all the blame. Steve Sarkisian’s play-calling has also come under scrutiny, something McFarland recognizes. However, Sarkisian himself seems unwilling to give up the play-calling, refusing to change his approach.

Although no reporter directly asked whether he would give up play-calling, several pressed Sarkisian on his decisions. The Texas coach showed no sign of relinquishing control but admitted he made a “crummy” call against Florida.

“I didn’t love that the official stood over the ball, but that was a crummy call. I wish I’d called something better for him in that situation,” Sarkisian said of the Manning roll-out play. “If we would’ve won the game or lost the game, I would’ve still come up here and told you that was a crummy call.”

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With the head coach insisting that the play-calling will remain unchanged, the big question is whether Arch Manning can adapt to the system and turn his struggles around.