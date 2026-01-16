2 x Divorcee Deion Sanders Admits “Sacrifice” Involved in Love

Deion Sanders, a man twice divorced and famously guarded in love, is now offering relationship advice. This comes after the Colorado head coach made his relationship with Karrueche Tran public last year. And one thing that we know is that when Prime Time speaks, you listen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hey, hey, hey, you gotta figure out what love means to you,” Deion Sanders said in his January 16 video on Instagram. A smile of ripe happiness was on his face, and romantic music played in the background. “For me, love is about sacrifice, and it’s about giving. Because anything you love, you have to make a sacrifice and gonna have to give too. If you’re not doing either of those two things, baby, that ain’t love,” Coach Prime added.

Deion Sanders and Tran have been dating for some time now. It all came to light when Deion Sanders Jr. released a video about Coach Prime’s battle with cancer. The 37-year-old was seen sitting beside Coach Prime; the camera panned to her as tears rolled down her cheeks while Coach Prime lay on the hospital bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tran also hasn’t been shy about acknowledging her relationship with Coach Prime. In an August podcast, she was asked about the dating rumors. After some hesitation, she said, “Yeah, I’m dating.” The Daytime Emmy awardee also spoke beautifully about how exciting the relationship is with Sanders by her side. “If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it,” Tran said.

And the relationship has been special. During Christmas celebrations at the Sanders household, even Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo Sanders, noticed a change in his father’s demeanor. Shilo discovered that Coach Prime drove for two hours to meet Tran’s parents for the festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Before dating Tran, the Buffs’ head coach had a public relationship with TV host Tracey Edmonds, and they were even engaged for several years. The couple, however, split in 2023 after being together since 2012. Visibly, it was a tough time for Coach Prime, who turned to faith and shared his wisdom on social media. “The devil couldn’t take you out, so he’s trying to wear you out. Don’t you dare get tired. Hold on because the tide is turning,” Sanders wrote.

While the split with Edmonds was amicable publicly, trouble brewed in the background. Despite the couple publicly stating that the split was mutual, Tracey later announced on Instagram that it was her decision. The post signaled Edmonds’s discontent and showcased how Coach Prime neglected her. Nevertheless, Coach Prime moved on, but an aversion to ‘love’ remained. His two past divorces bolstered that belief even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Coach Prime forgot love until Tran seemingly looks to have renewed his perspective

Coach Prime has been married twice, and both relationships ended after some time. The Buffs HC’s first marriage was to Carolyn Chambers in 1989, and it lasted just nine years. The couple had two children, Deiondra and Deion Sanders Jr., but in no time, love found Coach Prime again in 1999, and he married Pilar Sanders. A marriage that became increasingly high-profile as the years passed. However, by 2013, Coach Prime again stood at the same juncture he once trod with Chambers.

The whole divorce proceeding was lengthy, and it also led to accusations of infidelity and assault from Pilar. By the time everything settled, Coach Prime had lost his faith in love and marriage. “I was married twice. Probably shouldn’t have done either one. Walking that aisle, I knew… But I want to be a good father. Now, I’m married to the game — like the kids, like football, like the life,” Coach Prime recounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Deion Sanders celebrated his fatherhood, his aversion to love grew stronger. A focus on a renewed “football” led him to become the head coach at Jackson State, and he has been going strong in college football ever since.

But as they say, love can find you from the darkest corners of life, and now a relationship with Tran has brought our old ‘lovey dovey’ Coach Prime back. Deion Sanders has now learned for good about the sacrifices one needs to make to keep a relationship intact.