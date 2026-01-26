2X State Champion Responds to Alabama Offer as 7 SEC Offers Pile Up

Alabama joined a growing SEC push for Carver (Columbus) standout DL Kingston Brown. Rivals ranks the 4-star prospect as the No. 83 overall prospect nationally, the No. 8 DL in the country, and the No. 9 player in Georgia for the 2028 cycle. And his response carries developmental ambitions.

On January 25, Crimson Coverage reported that 2028 DT Kingston “Boogeyman” Brown received an offer from Alabama on Friday. The 2x state champion was direct in what the Alabama offer meant to him.

“It’s a big deal,” he told the media. “Because they’re one school that produces top defensive linemen, and one of the most important things to me is my development, so it’s pretty big.”

Alabama’s defensive lineage does not need selling. From Will Anderson Jr.’s 34.5 sacks and 62 tackles for loss in three seasons, to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s rare versatility and two national titles, the standard is there. Add C. J. Mosley’s four-year run and leadership core. Kingston Brown is paying attention to that track record, and so are his competitors.



Alabama’s reputation up front still carries weight, even in a post-Nick Saban era. Kalen DeBoer’s first season brought growing pains early, then stability. Under DC Kane Wommack, the Tide finished top-10 nationally in scoring defense at 17.4 points per game. The unit allowed just 282.2 total yards per contest and the fewest passing yards per game in the SEC. His work earned him a Broyles Award semifinalist nod, reinforcing that Alabama’s defense still sells itself.

Kingston Brown’s on-field record supports the interest. The 6’3, 270-pounder finished his sophomore season with 50 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, three sacks, and 15 QB pressures. He added an interception, two PBUs, a forced fumble, and a recovery. Carver just captured its second straight GHSA Class 2A state championship, finishing 15-0 and extending its winning streak to 27 games. And while Alabama has entered the race, the SEC traffic is only getting heavier.

Alabama faces SEC competition

LSU offered Kingston Brown the same day as Alabama, underscoring how quickly this has escalated. Lane Kiffin has already rebranded himself as the “Portal King,” hauling in more than 40 transfers during his first portal window at LSU and building one of the nation’s top rosters by volume and efficiency. LSU sits No. 4 in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Team Rankings. But Georgia may be the quiet constant.

Kingston Brown grew up three hours from Athens. His head coach at Carver is Jarvis Jones, a former Georgia standout and staffer.

“(Coach Jones) tells me that it is the place to be,” he told UGASports. “But if I want to go to Georgia, I’ve got to work because it’s not easy.”

Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are all involved. Kingston Brown already holds a reported 21 offers, including 7 from SEC programs. Well, the SEC remains the primary battlefield for Brown. If we look at Alabama’s pitch, it is about development, structure, and defensive proof. Would it work for Brown’s alignment? The schools that can match his production, expectations, and appetite for winning will separate soon enough.