2 Years After Retirement, Nick Saban Reveals Painful Reality Behind Alabama Exit: “It Was Getting So Hard on Me”

Nick Saban’s family had been watching the same cycle for years. Long workdays. Recruiting. Game preparation. Another season starting before the previous one had fully ended. But after the 2023 season, a realization had set in that didn’t quite hit him in his earlier years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It was getting so hard on me, and I didn’t want to ride the program down, and people were using my age against us in recruiting,” Saban said in a podcast clip on September 28. “All these factors started to build, and eventually I wanted some time to spend with Miss Terry [his wife].”

ADVERTISEMENT

After Alabama won the national championship in 2017, his family finally asked him a question he was not ready to answer quite yet.

“When we won the national championship, it was the first time my family actually came to me and said, ‘When is enough enough?'” Nick Saban said on the Rich Eisen Show. “And I wasn’t ready then.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Saban was not ready to walk away then. He still had more football left in him, and the next six years would produce another national championship, four more SEC titles, and the iconic 2020 team. But those questions were still lingering. Eventually, the demands of the job became harder for him to keep carrying.

Saban said his decision to retire after the 2023 season had not come from one bad game or a sudden change of heart. Years of coaching had taken a toll, and his family had spent much of that time making sacrifices for his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Bama head coach had spent much of his career without worrying about the NIL arms race. So, when in 2021, NCAA vs Alston opened its floodgates, it became harder to use those old-school recruiting principles in the new world.

Moreover, recruits and their families wanted to know whether he would still be there for the length of their careers. At 72, he said it had become increasingly difficult to give them that assurance in good faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Saban was 72 when he stepped down in January 2024. Alabama had just gone 12-2, won the SEC championship, and reached the playoff. His final team lost to Michigan in overtime in the Rose Bowl.

Still, the season itself hardly looked like the end of a program in decline. In truth, if Saban wanted to, he probably could have adjusted to the NIL world, too. He handed a lucrative $1 million deal to Bryce Young and spearheaded the ‘Yea Alabama’ collective.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its first year, the collective started with just $2.7 million. However, in just two years, in 2023, the collective, now Yea Alabama, was valued at $10 million. Yet, Saban chose to walk away from all of it because he could. He had already proved everything.

Nick Saban’s wife, Miss Terry, never demanded that he choose between her and coaching. When Saban finally considered retirement, he said she told him she would support whichever decision he made.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was even willing to keep going if he wanted another season, while recognizing that the job was eventually going to end. In truth, Miss Terry considered herself as responsible for Alabama as Saban was.

She traveled with the program and attended road games. She also noticed things Saban did not. At Alabama, Terry watched how other stadiums handled their crowds and brought ideas home.

Music, lighting, and fan participation eventually became part of the Bryant-Denny experience because she kept telling Saban what she had seen elsewhere. There was also the family side of it, but all of it revolved around Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saban’s daughter Kristen has described how completely her father lived inside the football schedule. At one point, he was so unfamiliar with ordinary household routines that Terry joked about him learning where the light switches were after retirement.

Not just that, for 17 years at Alabama, delivery drivers almost never saw him because he simply was not at home. Being retired showed just how much Terry had been carrying around that absence. And what Saban was missing.

Suddenly Saban was home for dinner. He could play golf with his grandson. He could travel without checking everything against a football schedule. Terry even gave him her own “Ten Commandments of Retirement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That also included instructions to slow down at meals and wait for her before sitting down to eat. Now, the former Bama head coach is a key part of College GameDay and regularly appears on ESPN to stay in touch with college football.

“I miss the relationships with the players, and I miss the competition,” Saban said.

But what he doesn’t miss is the “70-hour” tiring weeks and the stress that came with the job.

Now, people will be able to see that journey from the inside on ESPN. Saban’s landmark six-part docuseries will premiere on October 8, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT





