2 Years After Second Chance, Ohio State Player Makes Vow to Repay Ryan Day & Co.

Comeback is the name of the game. And what we’re witnessing is someone who is the literal embodiment of that phrase. The road back to the top of Ohio State’s tight end room has been long and bumpy for Bennett Christian. He was once sidelined by a suspension that threatened to end his football journey altogether. But now the redshirt junior is climbing his way back up through quiet leadership and gritty, consistent play. While Christian’s name might not be the first one Buckeyes fans think of, it’s on track to become the one they respect the most.

In 2023, Christian was suspended for an entire season due to the use of a banned substance. It cost him what could’ve been a crucial year of development. But he had to come to terms with it. “You know, I grew from it. It was a lesson learned, for sure,” he said before the 2024 season started. And the 2024 season is what brought him back into the mix. Although his usage was limited, his impact on the gridiron was undeniable. He appeared in 55 total snaps, saw action during Ohio State’s College Football Playoff run, and even hauled in a memorable touchdown from Julian Sayin. Now, in 2025, Christian is embracing a bigger role, both on the field and in the locker room.

“Last year was awesome,” Christian told reporters. “Coming back, finally getting to actually play, it was really fun. Being back now, I feel like I’m stepping into that leadership role a little bit, which is nice to do. I feel like guys can relate to what I’ve been through, and if someone feels down or something, I’ve been at the very bottom. So I think guys kind of draw to that, and I’m really stepping into that and trying to be a good example for the younger guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When you’ve been through stuff like Christian has, you don’t ask for everything to go back to as it was. All you wish for is one chance to repent your mistake and redeem yourself. Ryan Day gave him that chance, and the Buckeyes are bearing the fruits by having a sensible, mature, and experienced voice that commands the locker room not through strength but through wisdom.

AD

And playwise, despite only recording two receptions in 2024, including a magnificent 55-yard score late in the win over Western Michigan, Christian’s primary value comes in the trenches. His blocking has long been his bread and butter, and his 63.1 run-blocking grade from PFF backs that up. “That was a cool moment to have with [Sayin],” Christian said about the touchdown. With Gee Scott Jr. and Will Kacmarek ahead of him, Christian is carving out his space with an old-school mindset, which is by earning every snap.

Ohio State’s tight end room is stacked heading into 2025. But don’t count out Bennett Christian. With his work ethic, team-first approach, and a hunger to repay the faith Ryan Day and the staff have shown him, he’s right in the mix. And after losing a year, Christian is out to make every play count.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Christian embraces brotherhood amid Buckeyes’ TE battle

Ohio State’s tight end room in 2025 is as competitive as any unit in the country. Between veteran returners and high-profile transfers, it would’ve been easy for Bennett Christian to feel squeezed out. Especially with Purdue standout Max Klare joining the mix and tight ends coach Keenan Bailey calling Will Kacmarek the “best blocking tight end in the country.” Even redshirt sophomore Jelani Thurman is rising fast, boldly stating he’ll “put on a show” this season. But instead of heading for the portal, Christian doubled down on his commitment to the Buckeyes and to the tight-knit group they’ve built.

“I think it’s just a testament to how strong this brotherhood is,” Christian said when asked about the competition. “When Coach (Bailey) told us that we were bringing in Max, I thought it was a great opportunity for me that I can learn some stuff from him. He’s a great player, and I already have, and he’s learned stuff from me and Will. I think now we have some really good guys in the room, we can stay fresh and just learn off each other and ultimately become the best players we can be.” That humility and team-first attitude are part of what’s made Christian such a great leader and even better teammate. The bond he shares with his team and fellow tight ends is one of camaraderie and not rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With so many weapons in Ohio State’s receiving corps, Christian knows he’s not just battling other tight ends; he’s competing with backs and wideouts for reps. Whether the Buckeyes run more 12 personnel or even test a three-tight-end set, the margin is thin. But that’s not a concern for Christian. “I’m not really focused on specific areas,” he said. “I need to get better at blocking. I need to get better at pass protection. So really, I’m just working on everything.” And that’s exactly the all-around mentality that can be his best shot at making the leap in 2025.