2028 Wonderkid With OSU & Georgia Offers Stuns NFL & Turns Heads

Think of the most iconic catches in recent memory in college football. Would it be Tyrone Prothro’s behind-the-helmet catch in 2005? Probably yes, right? For starters, the catch won the ‘Game-changing performance of the year,’ and the sheer difficulty was too great for anyone to replicate that catch. Even today, not many could boast of replicating it, which Prothro effortlessly plucked in the air with one hand and landed on his throat. However, now a 2028 Wonderkid might give that catch some competition.

We are talking about the 2028 wide receiver prospect Brysen Wright. At first glance, it may seem trivial to highlight the importance of a sophomore who already has so much to accomplish, even in high school. But don’t underestimate his age. You may think he is currently a freshman at Mandarin High in Jacksonville, Florida. However, look at the recognitions. He earned MVP honors and caught for 646 yards. But that was just a start.

The 6’3.5″ and 210 lb. wide receiver recently made an impressive campaign at the OT7 campaign and put in some extremely dominant performances. But the best highlight was still one of his gravity-defying catches, which even the NFL’s official account on X posted, highlighting the feat. And the feat, it was nothing short of a Tyrone Prothro 2.0 performance, although without pads.

The video shows Wright running away from three markers as he dives in the air and plucks the ball effortlessly with just one hand. All of this while being crowded by 3 defenders at the same time as he lands on his back with the ball safely in his hand. The moment has drawn widespread praise, with people touting the guy to be already a world-class player. As for his commitment and program choice, the guy seems crystal clear in his philosophy.

Brysen Wright turns heads among NFL fans

Although Wright still has three years in his high school resume to fill, he has become the first player in the 2028 class to have been awarded a 4-star rating. And the guy is taking meticulous visits to different programs in order to get a feel for them and recently visited Ohio State’s camp last month in June. So one of the users wrote, “Ohio State just offered him $10 million,” while another said, “Ohio State and LSU already sending the contract.”

At that time when Wright visited OSU, he was suffering from a groin injury, and despite that, he impressed coach Brian Hartline. Still, he is keeping his options open for now. As for his talent, people are already noticing him as one user wrote, “Best catch I’ve ever seen, I’m not even kidding.” While another wrote, “This guy is making the Olympic team.” The talent sure is getting noticed.

The offers started coming for Brysen Wright like the guy was making a collection. And they were all big-name programs ranging from Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. For context, so far, Wright has accumulated almost 20 offers, and most of them are from ‘power’ programs. But for him, he has his straight reasoning for his recruitment.

“I want to find a program and coaches that will develop me and get me to the league. Getting out to more schools will help me learn about the different programs,” said Brysen Wright, and later showed inclination towards other programs, too. “Florida, Florida State, Miami, and Georgia are easy to get to and close to home, so I like that about them. They have great coaches too, and they produce players,” reiterated Brysen Wright.

All in all, 2028 is a long timeline, and by that time, he would have become one of the hottest players in the market. As one of the users wrote, “And just like that he going to the NFL.” So, programs like OSU and Georgia are amping up their recruitment for Wright by personally tailoring his visits or getting him the freedom to analyze everything. Despite that, the guy’s focus is probably racking up that highlight reel and then thinking of the recruitment in later years.