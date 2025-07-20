2027 Michigan Commit Makes Big Admission After Ditching 3 Power Five Offers to Join Father’s Program

The buzz around the 2027 recruiting class just got a whole lot louder, especially at Michigan. And no, it’s not because of some flashy out-of-state five-star; it’s a story that hits way closer to home. The Wolverines have officially landed their first commitment for the 2027 cycle. We’re talking about a kid who’s been around the program for years, not just as a fan, but as family.

He’s grown up on the sidelines, lived the culture, and now, he’s officially part of the Michigan football brotherhood. And the best part? He turned down multiple Power Five offers just to stick with his roots. You can’t make this stuff up. And in today’s college football world, where players flip commitments like switches, this one feels different. It’s personal. It’s pure Michigan. And once you hear what this young man has to say about his decision, you’ll understand exactly why.

Here’s the kicker: recently, Louis Esposito IV, son of Wolverine DL coach Lou Esposito, offensive tackle from Saline, Michigan, made it official that he’s staying home and committing to Michigan. “I’ve always been taught people make the place, and I think Michigan has one of the best cultures, one of the best atmospheres in all of college football,” Esposito told On3. “I’ve been a Michigan fan since I was growing up. It’s just a dream come true to be able to say I have a Michigan offer.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That means he turned down offers from Purdue, Louisville, and Pitt, mid-Power Five schools that don’t exactly get rejections. Esposito received his Michigan offer at one of the on-campus camps this summer. “It was a total surprise to me,” Esposito said. “I just showed up hoping for the best. I know I did good, so I feel like I earned it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But who is this kid? Per 247Sports, standing at 6 feet 5 inches, the 255-pounder is a three‑star recruit ranked as the #31 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 cycle and #10 in Michigan. He’s also in the top 500 players overall nationwide. Growing from 260 to 265 pounds this off‑season, he’s got the size and the work ethic to match the program he’s been raised around. And yes, he’s only the first one in the 2027 class, so the spotlight’s going to be on him in warmups and post‑game interviews. This commitment shows that the Wolverines value homegrown talent, and Moore’s latest target proves exactly that.

Michigan targets national champs’ son.

Alright, Wolverine Nation, here we go again! Michigan’s making moves, and this one also hits close to home. Remember the iconic 1997 National Championship squad? Yeah, that Shaw family name might just be back on the roster, but hold your horses, we’ll get to that in a sec. First, let’s set the stage. It was a roller‑coaster last season, no doubt. The Wolverines started 4-1, stumbled to 5-5, but when it mattered most? They dominated Ohio State, as usual, and crushed Alabama (19-13) in the ReliaQuest Bowl to finish 8-5. Now with real swagger, Sherrone Moore and staff are eyeing portal moves to keep that momentum rolling. So buckle up, it’s about to get interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On January 3, a hot insider on Michigan Sports Talk teased that the Wolverines have zeroed in on Jordan Shaw, a 6-foot-1-inch, 173-pound cornerback poised to enter the transfer portal from Washington. His name rings loud in Wolverine lore; his dad, Russell Shaw, was a key wideout on that legendary 1997 team, hauling in 535 yards and five TDs en route to a national title. But Jordan’s no nostalgia act; he’s carved out his path. This past season, he put up 37 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and snagged a fumble recovery over 13 games, starting nine of them. He’s proven himself a solid piece in Washington’s secondary, part of a unit that ranked fifth in the nation in pass defense.

What makes this so Michigan‑perfect? Jordan’s journey has been anything but simple. He started as a 3‑star recruit in California, hopped to Colorado, then Indiana, before landing at Washington and becoming a starter. His road shows resilience, and with nine career starts, he’s got legit experience. Now entering the portal, he’s a polished DB with wheels, instincts, and that iconic Michigan bloodline. Sherrone Moore isn’t just picking a player; he’s reconnecting with Michigan football history, and Louis Esposito IV and Jordan Shaw are the living example of it.