2026 Michigan Commit Breaks Silence After the Columbus-Native Risked Crossing OSU Enemy Lines for Sherrone Moore

The Michigan Wolverines are in their second year under head coach Sherrone Moore, who is plagued by the NCAA hearings. It is expected that the NCAA, which began its hearings on 6th June, will deliver its verdict by August. Nevertheless, this hasn’t dampened any plans for Sherrone Moore, who is continuing with his recruiting exploits. His latest win? The head coach has landed a commitment from a talented RB prospect.

Jonathan Brown, the 3-star prospect rated by 247 Sports, wasn’t much hyped in the 2026 recruitment class. He was mainly a depth piece for programs and got offers from 8 programs, and none of them were from a big-name program. However, the 6’1″ and 200 lbs, Columbus, Ohio native, went into two major camps and showed a performance which finally gave him an offer from Sherrone Moore’s Michigan.

The prospect came into Michigan’s camp earlier in June and earned RB MVP honors, surpassing even big-name 5-star recruits. In his performances, he ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.55 seconds, did a 40-inch vertical jump, and turned heads at Ann Arbor as he became a priority RB for Michigan over some of the big names who came for the camp. And now, finally, Brown has announced his commitment to Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Coach (Sherrone) Moore and Coach (Tony) Alford recognized my strong upbringing, academic commitment, and God-given athletic ability. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” he said. “I’m especially looking forward to bonding with my teammates, learning from the legendary Coach Alford, and experiencing the incredible atmosphere of the Big House and the passionate Michigan fan base,” Brown said as he announced his commitment on June 22nd.

AD

A player of St. Francis de Sales High School, Brown rushed for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns and is also a talented baseball player. He even drew interest from several colleges for his abilities in the diamond, but finally chose to play under Sherrone Moore’s guidance. As for Sherrone Moore’s 2026 class? The RB’s addition is a massive steal for him, sneaking up from other big-name programs under the radar. But the head coach is still pursuing 5-Star Savion Hiter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sherrone Moore gets major inclination from top RB Savion Hiter

Sherrone Moore is sitting on a 33rd-ranked class as of now, with just a single RB commitment of Jonathan Brown. According to EJ Holland of ‘The Wolverines,’ after the commitment of Brown, the head coach is giving full attention to Savion Hiter and reportedly wants to pair him up with Brown. “Brown gives Michigan an option in case they miss on Hiter. If they do land, Hiter, they have a second running back with a high ceiling and potential,” reported Holland. As for Hiter’s stance? He seems rather leaned towards Michigan.

“I feel like I’m a priority for them. They are a big program for running the ball. You saw it this year. They have a history of great running backs coming out of there, like Blake Corum, who is from Virginia. I could see myself running in a Michigan jersey,” said Hiter, as he made his official visit to Michigan earlier in June.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, with the looks of it, the RB prospect is heavily leaning towards Michigan, too. However, since he is a major 5-star RB in the 2026 class, other big-name programs are also after him. These include programs like Ohio State, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of now, all these programs are trending neck to neck to land Hiter’s commitment. So, it would be interesting to watch where the top RB of the 2025 class lands.