brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Ty Simpson Announces Future With Emotional Message to Alabama: “Blessed Beyond Measure”

ByInsiya Johar

Jan 7, 2026 | 11:58 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Ty Simpson Announces Future With Emotional Message to Alabama: “Blessed Beyond Measure”

ByInsiya Johar

Jan 7, 2026 | 11:58 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss ended Ty Simpson’s first season in a starting role on a terrible note. He was forced out of the game due to an injury in the third quarter. Since then, questions surrounded whether he’d return for another year of college ball or test the waters in the draft. After considering his options for five days, Bama’s quarterback has finally made his decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Simpson announced today that he is declaring for the NFL draft in an emotional message. Recapping his beautiful journey at Tuscaloosa, he said, “It was all worth it.”

“There’s no brotherhood like Alabama football, and there’s no brand like The Tide,” he penned. “Four years of grinding, growing up, and a whole lot of prayer to the man above and learning. I’m proud to be a part of this legacy, to have chosen my feet, to have learned that you can’t be anybody but yourself, and to strive to be the best version of yourself every single day, I’ll cherish all of it as I take the next step in preparing for the NFL Draft.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram

Expand Post

This is a developing story….

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved