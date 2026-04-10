Ty Simpson Announces NFL Draft Decision Amid Cardinals Buzz

Over the years, the first day of every NFL Draft has turned into a spectacle, with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing life-changing decisions for 32 players. However, the 2026 draft will have a slightly different look since Fernando Mendoza won’t be there to shake the commissioner’s hands while holding a Raiders’ jersey. Instead, he’d be staying home in Miami. But the green room will still have other first-round prospects, including the projected QB2 in the draft.

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The NFL announced on Thursday that Ty Simpson is among the 16 prospects who accepted an invitation to attend the upcoming draft. The former Alabama star is likely to be the sole quarterback prospect present in a list dominated by edge rushers and offensive linemen. That includes his Crimson Tide teammate Kadyn Proctor.

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With his first-round selection in doubt, Ty Simpson could have a night similar to the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson. The latter had to wait for the entirety of the night before the Ravens picked him with the 32nd pick. Even that looks like a distant possibility for Simpson.

“I’m still struggling to find a team for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in Round 1,” said ESPN’s Matt Miller. “In talking to sources throughout the league, you often hear teams suggest someone might take him, but no one is convinced on who that might be.”

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Following last season’s standout performance, Simpson showed his potential at the NFL Combine. While he threw, he opted not to run the 40-yard dash or participate in explosive drills like the vertical jump in Indianapolis. However, analysts from NFL Network praised his performance as “technically proficient” and efficient, noting that he missed only one throw during the entire session. Then, at Alabama’s Pro Day, the QB showcased elite arm talent and precision, completing 50 of 55 passes.

Despite that, Simpson has only 15 career starts, leading to concerns about his “one-year wonder” profile compared to other first-round successes. That’s probably why teams like the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Jets won’t grab the QB on the first night of the draft. “A surprise team could emerge as a landing spot for Simpson,” added Miller. “But the more likely reality is he’s still on the board in Round 2.”

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Reporters from ESPN suggest the Jets may use their first-round picks on non-QBs, potentially eyeing Ty Simpson only if he falls to pick No. 33 in Round 2. While the Steelers are long linked to Simpson at No. 21, scouts are reportedly wary of repeating their 2022 experience with Kenny Pickett and may wait to see if he “slips” into a later round.

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But the Alabama QB doesn’t care about this outside noise, saying, “There’s going to be a lot of questions around my name. I know what I’m capable of, and I know whoever gets me is going to get a good player and a guy who loves football and a guy who loves the team and loves being a part of something bigger than himself.”

Now, whether he goes in the first round or later, Simpson’s NFL future appears clearer amid the latest buzz.

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The presumptive NFL destination for Ty Simpson

After a productive 2025 season at Alabama, where he threw for 3,567 yards and 28 TDs, Ty Simpson showed enough flashes to keep teams circling. Considering that, Simpson could ultimately land with the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals, according to the latest mock draft projection from Athlon Sports.

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But not in a straightforward way, because instead of selecting him early, Arizona is projected to trade back into the first round to secure him at No. 31 overall. The move would signal a clear belief in Simpson’s upside despite concerns regarding his limited starting experience. However, the concern doesn’t end there.

“Even the idea of the Cardinals trading back into Round 1 was met with skepticism from one scouting director I spoke to,” said Matt Miller. “‘Why give up draft picks to jump into Round 1 when the Jets didn’t like him enough at No. 2 or No. 16 to take him?’ they said.”

Still, after moving on from Kyler Murray as the franchise enters a reset phase, Arizona may offer the ideal environment for Simpson’s development. According to Dan Orlovsky, Simpson is the best QB talent in the class. But his chance of being a first-round pick is a waiting game now.