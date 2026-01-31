Ty Simpson Breaks Silence on His Successor After Stern Kalen DeBoer Warning

As Ty Simpson has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, Alabama is now searching for its next starting QB. The spotlight has shifted to Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. After spending a year together as backups, these two QBs’ competition is on for Alabama’s QB1 role in 2026. And their predecessor, Ty Simpson, is excited about how things will turn out in Tuscaloosa.

“Being in the room with Austin for two years, I really just saw him grow, coming in and learning from Jalen (Milroe) and me. I’m really excited about his growth,” said Simpson on Friday to Touchdown Alabama. “And then Keelon just coming in being eager, always wanting to work, always asking questions. Really excited about those two and their future.”

Now, as his Alabama journey opens the door to the NFL, Simpson is confident that under Kalen DeBoer, his successors are ready to fill the gaps and keep Alabama’s steady rise intact. That confidence comes with reason. Despite being a three-loss team this past season, Alabama’s CFP appearance was historic. But Ty Simpson didn’t carry the load alone, as Mack and Russell had his back all year. Simpson believes the bond between the three QBs played a major role in their success at Alabama.

“It felt great [being the leader], waited my turn, and then being the leader and the oldest guy, it was a quick turnaround, but it was great. The best thing about it was that it was one of the tightest QB rooms I’ve ever been a part of. It was really because we were just so close to each other, and nobody had an ego. We were all just big brothers to each other,” said Simpson. “That’s how we get better, and that’s why they’re going to be very successful quarterbacks.”

Mack, a redshirt sophomore, was thrown into the fire in the CFP quarterfinal against Indiana, completing 11 of 16 passes for 103 yards. He even delivered a perfect 5-for-5 outing for 45 yards and added a 20-yard rushing score against Eastern Illinois. Then there’s Russell. In his debut against ULM, he went 4-of-6 for 65 yards and two TDs.

With that level of talent on display and an inside-out understanding of Alabama’s offensive line, it’s clear why Kalen DeBoer emphasized the importance of the Tide retaining both Mack and Russell.

“Two guys who know our system at quarterback. Just the way, with an offensive line that’s got some leaders who are gone, two quarterbacks who can carry over from last year what we did and keep it moving forward,” said the Tide head coach.

Now, while Alabama’s 2026 season isn’t short on elite quarterback talent, DeBoer faced criticism that he might not live up to fans’ expectations after taking over from legendary coach Nick Saban. But here, Ty Simpson sent a bold message to the doubters.

Ty Simpson goes all in defending DeBoer

While some Alabama fans are still side-eyeing Kalen DeBoer, Simpson urged fans to back DeBoer as the team is still building momentum. And he didn’t soften his words.

“Don’t be a fan later,” Simpson said. “Everybody likes to criticize him now. That dude is the exact person for the job.”

Here, Ty Simpson simply pointed to the trajectory: nine wins in Year 1, eleven in Year 2, and a CFP quarterfinal appearance. While progress was loud and clear, Simpson went further, calling DeBoer a leader of men and a motivator. With that, he believes DeBoer’s upcoming years will bring even more success.

“You saw what he did in Year 2. Imagine what he’s going to do in Years 3 and 4,” said Simpson. “There’s no other coach I would play for, besides my dad.”

That loyalty hit hard, especially coming from a quarterback who stayed after Nick Saban’s exit, waited his turn, and then led Alabama in 2025. Now the star QB is surely heading to the NFL to make his mark, but his loyalty to DeBoer never wavered.

“I’ll go to war for that guy,” added Simpson.

Year three will be the real test for DeBoer. His third season begins amid turnover everywhere: a new quarterback, a rebuilt O-line, a revamped defense, and a lot of new staff coming in. Still, belief inside the building hasn’t wavered, while Alabama opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against East Carolina.