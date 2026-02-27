Ty Simpson Clarifies Relationship With $6.4B NFL Side HC After Honest Alabama Admission

January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_557 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_557 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Ty Simpson won’t throw at the NFL Combine, but he sure has his eyes on some teams. One of them is Cleveland, with whom the former Alabama QB already has a special connection. In fact, this connection also extends to his family through head coach Todd Monken.

“Super smart guy,” Simpson said of Monken at the Combine. “I remember him coming to my school in Georgia. Him and my dad actually have a great relationship because he coached at Southern Mississippi for a little bit.”

Monken’s familiarity with Simpson furthers the idea of the latter being picked by Cleveland. Team insider Mary Kay Cabot already reported that the head coach “likes him.” There are already plenty of quarterbacks in Cleveland, but Simpson is still someone they are “interested in.”

Simpson is regarded as QB2 in the draft, after Fernando Mendoza. The former had a terrific start to his first season as a starter last year. However, his draft stock took a hit when he began struggling towards the end of the season. Still, he made sure to let everyone know that Alabama still deserved its due appreciation.

“I’m really proud of the team. I’m not taking anything away from our team and what they did, right? Like, you know, we won a playoff game on the road, coming down 17-0. We went to the rollercoaster. We went to the SEC Championship. That’s a long season, guys.”

