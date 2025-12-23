Ty Simpson Confirms Multiple NIL Poaching Attempts by Rivals While Addressing His Alabama Career

Talk about Loyalty? Alabama QB Ty Simpson got the chance to pick apart defenses in his redshirt junior season in 2025. Before that, he was sitting behind Alabama QBs, learning the craft patiently waiting for his turn. He was a five-star and could have easily switched camps. He didn’t. Now, the 23-year-old is an experienced QB, coming back for one more year of college ball. Again, his phone hasn’t stopped ringing from teams trying to poach him.

“I’m not going to throw any names out there because I don’t want to get anybody in trouble,” said Ty Simpson on ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ December 23 episode. But it was buzzing, and we had real conversations with my dad and my agent. Just about, ‘Hey, what do you want to do?’ It just never felt right, you know, schools calling.

I was like, imagine myself at that city or that school, and it was just like ‘man, no! Why would I want to go play there?’ When I could, just wait one more year, learn, try to get some more reps, try to get a better understanding of the offense,” said Ty Simpson.

This is a developing story…