Ty Simpson Draws Bold NFL Prediction From 14-Year Vet After Announcing Alabama Exit

Will Simpson's injury affect his NFL move?

Who will replace Simpson as the new QB for the Crimson Tide?

Ty Simpson didn’t just leave Alabama, he stepped straight into the heart of the most talked-about quarterback debates of this draft cycle. After the Crimson Tide signal caller declared for the NFL draft this week, a massive wave of reactions started rolling in. But one voice cut through the rest, and it was that of former player Chase Daniel. The 14-year league veteran made a bold prediction that turned heads.

Recently, Chase Daniel took to X to make a wild claim regarding the future of the Crimson Tide quarterback, Ty Simpson.

“I’d bet money that Ty Simpson will be a 1st-round QB by the time it’s all said and done,” Chase Daniel tweeted.

This is no small statement, especially for a quarterback who only started for one full season. But here is the kicker, even that one season made a lot of noise.

Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He ended up completing 64.6 percent of his passes, and he made the All-SEC Second Team. Additionally, he opened the year on an absolute tear, hitting 200 passing yards in each of his first 10 games.

Despite Simpson’s strong performance( throughout the season, Alabama fell to 11-4, the Tide ultimately lost to Georgia(28-7) in the SEC championship. They rebounded with a playoff win over Oklahoma(34-24), but then ran into Indiana and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, who is also linked to the Raiders this time around. For Simpson, the game ended early due to a cracked rib, which limited him to just 67 passing yards. Simpson’s injury proved to be costly for the Tide as they ended up scoring only one field goal throughout the whole game, while the Hoosiers dominated the game, scoring a whomping 38 points.

This late wreck is also part of the reason why the NFL scouts are still uncertain about him. Mel Kiper Jr., in fact, ranks Simpson as the third-best quarterback in the class, but the others, too, are still cautious. Dane Brugler pointed out that 15 career starts is a risky profile. Meanwhile, Trevor Sikkema had put forth a real question. He wonders whether the NFL is ready-made for a quarterback who may still need reps.

However, if there is one place where he could end up in the NFL, then it seems to be Arizona. The Cardinals own the No. 3 overall pick after a sad 3-14 season, and Kyler Murray is under contract, but GM Monti Ossenfort has been clear. All the options are on the table. Arizona also holds pick No. 34, which feels closer to where Simpson could land. The Rams also seem to be a good option for the Tide’s QB. He could enlighten himself by sharing the locker room with the star QB Matthew Stafford and training under the head coach Sean McVay.

Simpson, though, seems far from nervous, and he emotionally thanked Alabama and took a bet on himself. Now, it remains to be seen if NFL teams look his way. For Alabama, though, with him gone, one question remains unanswered. Who can fill Ty Simpson’s shoes?

Life after Ty Simpson for Alabama

Ty Simpson’s departure from Alabama leaves a hole at the top of the depth chart. However, his exit actually sets the stage for what could be one of the most defining storylines of Alabama. Also, don’t expect a portal savior, because the race might be in-house itself.

First, they have Austin Mack, the rising junior who has been writing his stellar story and waiting for his moment to shine. Mack followed Kalen DeBoer from Washington after graduating high school early and getting a front seat to Michael Penix Jr.’s national title run. At 6 feet 6, he looks the part, and when Simpson had gone down in the Rose Bowl, it was he who backed it up. His nine-play, 65-yard drive was one of Alabama’s best offensive stretches that day.

Then there is Keelon Russell, and this is where things are getting interesting for him. Russell’s rise has been huge. He was once committed to SMU, and there he finished as the No. 2 overall player last season. He brought in video game numbers and caught attention from scouts all over. In fact, he earned a Jayden Daniels comparison too, and he hasn’t taken a snap yet, but quarterbacks like this don’t sit idle for long.

This, however, puts DeBoer and the offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb in a bind, because it’s experience versus upside, size versus speed, and now versus the future.