Ty Simpson Faces $8.5M Swing in Fortunes as Jets Reportedly Finalize NFL Draft Plans

With the 2026 NFL Draft edging closer, many NFL teams are quickly reviewing their decisions and weighing their options. Despite being regarded as the No. 2 quarterback and projected as a first-round pick, Simpson’s destination has so much uncertainty around it. However, this time, this uncertainty is making millions of dollars hang in the balance.

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The New York Jets have emerged as one of Simpson’s likely destinations. However, in an X post, Rich Cimini, ESPN reporter for the Jets, claimed that, as per insider Daniel Jeremiah, it is unlikely that the Jets will use either of their No. 2 or No. 16 first-round picks in drafting Simpson. He noted that the franchise has its sights set on the 2027 draft class to bring in its long-term quarterback.

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The Jets may be taking Simpson out of their first-round options, but he would be a major consideration for them if he is still on the board at the end of the first day. The franchise also has the first pick in round two, which they could use in drafting Simpson. However, dropping from the No. 16 pick to No. 33 would cause his financial fortunes to suffer a significant deficit. While the 16th pick has a $21.4 million rookie contract, Simpson, being the 33rd pick, would earn just $12.4 million, a $8.5 million loss at the end.

Ty Simpson had an exceptional 2025 season as the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 15 games. However, the fact that 2025 was his only season as the starting quarterback remains a factor that many NFL teams have against him. To many, the exploits of one season are not good enough to trust him as a first-round pick.

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As a result, he has slid down the slope from a projected mid-first round pick to a second round pick in the books of some experts and analysts.

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On the other hand, some analysts understand the value of his potential and his experience in a standard college football program, like Alabama. And they even go as far as rating him above Fernando Mendoza.

“Ty Simpson, schematically, is a better fit or marriage for what the Las Vegas Raiders would do under Klint Kubiak than Fernando Mendoza,” ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Orlovsky said.

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The challenge with the Jets fixing Simpson in the second round is that he remains a first-round prospect regardless. And the chances that he is gone before their No.33 second-round pick are still very high.

Pittsburgh Steelers tipped to draft Ty Simpson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a veteran quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, who has played in the NFL for 21 seasons. And while they are uncertain about his decision to remain in the franchise, Simpson has been tipped by Orlovsky to replace the veteran in the long run.

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“I believe Aaron’s going to play. I think they’re good enough to be a good football team as presently constructed. In regards to what they should do, I don’t think it’s surprising for you to hear me say I think Ty Simpson is a really good player. I think Ty Simpson’s a first-round draft pick seven days a week — 2024 class, 2025 class, 2026 class, 2027 class. I would be interested to see if that was somebody that they looked at, especially if Aaron comes back.”

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With the Steelers at No. 21 in the first round, Orlovsky believes they would be making the right decision if they allow Simpson to learn under Rodgers for a year, as he has what it takes to replace the legendary quarterback in the long run.