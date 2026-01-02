Ty Simpson Gives Injury Update as Alabama Future Hangs in Balance After Rose Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story The Rose Bowl takes an expected turn.

Ty Simpson took a massive hit in the first half and later left the game.

The QB reflects on his NFL Draft chances.

For QB Ty Simpson, the new year couldn’t have started on a worse note. Having arrived at the Rose Bowl with a chip on his shoulder, he was supposed to make it big. Nearly forty-five minutes into the game, he left the turf with tears in his eyes.

Bama’s offense never really kicked off. To add to the woes, Simpson received a massive hit in the first half on a fumble, raising serious concerns. Initially suspected of having taken a hit to his back, the veteran signal caller headed to the sidelines. However, his injury diagnosis proved to be far more serious.

“I just, on the fumble, took a helmet to the ribs, cracked my rib,” Simpson told reporters after the game. “Tried to go back in the second half, and just felt like it was the best chance for us to win it was Austin.”

Ever since Indiana’s D’Angelo Ponds forced a fumble on him in the first half, Ty Simpson was seen grimacing every time he threw. At half-time, he headed to the medical tent, where an X-ray report revealed a fractured rib. But even a fractured bone couldn’t stop him from tying up his laces once again.

At that time, his injury status wasn’t reported. Moments later, when he returned to the field in the third quarter, Tide faithfuls sighed with relief. However, things were far different. When asked about whether he was playing injured in the second half, Simpson remained vague.

“I really don’t want to get into that, honestly. There was lots of speculation. Playing an SEC schedule, I’m always going to get hurt. Always going to get dinged up. I’m not gonna get into what I hurt.”

What was obvious was the 23-year-old’s efficiency on the field. Even in pain, he played just one more drive that sputtered to a mere three-yard gain. Worried about his QB, head coach Kalen DeBoer told him to sit it out. Undoubtedly, Ty wanted to return to his locker room. But Coach DeBoer’s final call made him stay on the sidelines.

“Ty had an injury, obviously. He really wanted to try to stay out there. We treated him there at halftime. He gave it a series, and he feels like he let down the team,” said UA coach Kalen DeBoer. “But there’s no way that’s the case. He went out and tried to battle. That’s who he is.”

What came next was a teary-eyed Simpson rooting for Austin Mack to salvage the game. However, Mack had seen limited playing time over the season. With Indiana’s D-line dominating the trenches, Mack found it difficult to reboot the offense. After two consecutive incomplete passes, he was sacked, forcing the Tide to punt the ball.

On a poor note, Alabama fell 3-38 against the Indiana Hoosiers, putting away its national title dreams with a heavy heart. Having entered the Rose Bowl Stadium as the underdogs, Alabama left the Stadium with a bitter loss.

With that, what’s next for Ty Simpson? Will a fractured rib mar his NFL plans?

Ty Simpson’s future hangs in the balance

Before heading to the Rose Bowl, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson mocked Ty Simpson to the Arizona Cardinals as the third QB in the first round. Analysts and pundits were sold on Ty being a top draft pick; however, with the latest injury, what’s next for Simpson’s NFL future? Post-game, he addressed that question.

“Not, not at all. I’m just worried about these last few minutes with these seniors, and everybody won’t be here next year.”

What consumed his mind more was the fact that he couldn’t finish the game. After taking that hit in the first half, things changed.

“It pisses me off, especially knowing that I couldn’t finish the game,” Simpson said. “It felt like I had a good thing going on that drive, I got hit. It kind of changed the momentum for sure.”

Presently, he still has one year left in his eligibility. Let’s see what Simpson plans to do in his next season. Will he return to Tuscaloosa? What do you think?