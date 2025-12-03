Ty Simpson Leaves Alabama Legend ‘Concerned’ Ahead of SEC Title Game Against Georgia

For the third time in four years, the SEC Championship runs through Alabama and Georgia, but this time, the Tide’s biggest vulnerability might be the one under center. Alabama’s path to another SEC title hinges on Ty Simpson, but a troubling pattern of late-season interceptions has a Crimson Tide legend sounding the alarm.

On Saturday, Alabama battles Georgia for the SEC title game. The Tide has already smoked the Dawgs in Week 5, and hopes to do the same this weekend. However, over the last three games, QB Ty Simpson has thrown three of the four interceptions of the season. Now, Bama legend and analyst Mark Ingram is worried if the Tide can hold strong against Georgia.

“How do you affect Ty Simpson is by getting pressure. Oklahoma, they had pressure on them (Alabama). That’s the way you get to this offense; disrupt the rhythm of the offense,” Ingram said on the Triple Option Podcast.

Bama’s poor run game had limited the offense to a one-dimensional unit. Against Oklahoma, the run game went well, resulting in two scores. However, the air attack gained yards but remained limited in achieving touchdowns. Simpson’s arm attempted 42 throws for 326 yards but could only chip in one touchdown and a costly interception.

The defense created constant pressure, and Simpson was sacked three times. Oklahoma attempted a field goal in the first quarter, which was followed by Simpson being sacked on 1st & 10. The next two sacks came in the fourth quarter. The Sooners had a two-point lead through the last fifteen minutes, and Simpson was under pressure to score. Eventually, they lost, 23-21.

“We created pressure up front, we ran to the ball, we attacked the football,” Oklahoma HC Brent Venables said post-win. “We turned up the pressure at the right times and created negative plays that stalled drives.”

Similarly, the Iron Bowl saw a similar picture. Simpson barely threw for 122 yards on 35 attempts, but scored three touchdowns, winning 27-20. However, adding to the three sacks, the cracks reappeared. Not just Oklahoma and Auburn, Simpson buckled under pressure against pretty much every elite unit. Vanderbilt and Missouri contributed eight sacks combined. Loss against FSU resulted in three sacks as well.

That vulnerability to pressure is precisely what Georgia will look to exploit, though their own pass rush statistics suggest it may be a challenge.

Alabama is on high alert ahead of the SEC title matchup

It’s not just the defense set to give Alabama a headache. The Dawgs have an electric offense behind QB Gunner Stockton.

“They (Georgia) run the football well. With Nate Frazier, Zachariah Branch (and) Gunner Stockton,” adds Mark Ingram. “He (Gunner) makes good decisions. He gets the balls to the right place. He doesn’t turn the football over there.”

Georgia’s offense presents a multi-faceted threat that could exploit any defensive lapse. The ground game is anchored by Nate Frazier, who has found the end zone five times, while receiver Zachariah Branch provides the big-play capability. Tying it all together is QB Gunner Stockton, whose impressive 20-touchdown season demonstrates his efficiency in getting the ball to his playmakers.

“This isn’t the same team that we played a couple of months ago, right?” Bama HC Kalen DeBoer admitted ahead of the game. “They’ve found a new identity.”

However, Georgia HC Kirby Smart acknowledges the threat Simpson poses.

“He made some huge plays in the last couple games with his legs,” Georgia HC Kirby Smart stated. “They’ve been in some really tight ballgames like we have. And in the fourth quarter games, he’s made a lot of big-time plays with his legs.”

It would be interesting to note what the SEC title game brings out on Saturday. Along with the SEC title, Georgia would be looking for redemption.

Presently, Alabama dominates the winning streak over the last three years.