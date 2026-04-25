Ty Simpson Makes Emotional Statement on His Time as Alabama QB: “The years I sat were…”

Who would have thought that a QB who was fighting for playing time in college would end up being a 13th pick by the Rams? After backing up two quarterbacks, Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe at Alabama, Simpson didn’t get many chances to show his skills. But then Kalen DeBoer gave him the chance, and he made it worth it. Now, talking about it, Simpson is nothing but emotional.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Alabama… the years I sat were just as important as the year I played,” Ty Simpson said to the media after the draft. “It’s something I cherish deeply, and that’s why I love the University of Alabama.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many analysts raised questions about Ty Simpson’s limited time on the field, and as a result, he was a Day 2 or 3 pick in many mocks. But the Rams pulled the shocking move and took him in. But sitting off the field doesn’t mean he didn’t put effort into the field. He developed his game under Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer, and that was clearly visible in his 2025 season’s performance.

Ty Simpson stayed at Alabama for four years, but in his first three years, he got very few chances to play and threw only 49 passes. In 2025, he finally became a starting quarterback and had a strong season. After throwing just 49 passes in his first three years, Simpson finally seized the starting role in 2025. He validated the team’s patience by delivering a strong season, completing 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns against only 5 interceptions. Even though he did very well in that one season, analysts were only talking about his lack of experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this time, he mostly watched games, practiced a lot, and learned how football works at a high level. Many people say he “waited his turn” and used that time to improve his thinking and skills. He also learned by watching experienced players and competing with them in practice, which helped him get better. Alabama trained him in a system similar to the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simpson learned complex plays, how to make quick decisions, and how to handle responsibilities like a professional quarterback. This helped prepare him for playing at the next level. So, now you know how well Alabama developed him and why the Rams picked him with such a high draft pick.

But despite all of it, the concerns keep growing. Ty Simpson is about 6 feet tall and weighs 208 pounds, which is a bit smaller than the usual size for NFL quarterbacks. Because of this, many analysts are unsure if he will succeed with the Rams.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, history shows that being slightly undersized does not stop a quarterback from doing well. Many quarterbacks who were not very tall still had great careers.

For example, Drew Brees was 6’0″ but became one of the best quarterbacks ever and even won a Super Bowl. Russell Wilson, at 5’11”, was considered too short, but also won a Super Bowl and had a very successful career. Kyler Murray, who is 5’10”, became a top draft pick and is known for his exciting playing style. Baker Mayfield, at 6’1″, is also not very tall compared to others, but still became a No. 1 overall pick and a starting quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, on one side, analysts are raising concerns, Rams are welcoming Simpson with an open heart.

The Los Angeles Rams welcome Ty Simpson

As Simpson starts this new phase in his career with the Rams, he is getting support to make things easier for him. Kelly Stafford, who is Matthew Stafford’s wife, has already contacted him to welcome him and offer help if needed. Simpson discussed this during his press conference, showing that the team and the surrounding people are helping him feel comfortable from the start.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kelly has actually texted me on Instagram and welcomed me and told me to hit her up if we need anything, but I can’t wait to talk to Matthew,” Simpson said at his press conference Friday. “I’m super ecstatic because I just want to pick his brain.”

Along with Stafford’s wife, team captain and safety player Quentin Lake has also reached out to Ty Simpson to welcome him. To make Simpson feel comfortable and become part of the team more quickly. For now, Matthew Stafford remains the QB1 for the team, but Simpson will compete with Stetson Bennett for the backup quarterback role while the team continues its offseason training.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the support system is in place, Simpson’s immediate challenge is to unseat Stetson Bennett for the backup role and prove his one stellar season at Alabama was the beginning of a trend, not an outlier.